When the Bus No Longer Rolls Into Town

“We actually have an urban-rural division in the nation,” Professor Prentice mentioned from Winnipeg. “How is it OK for presidency to subsidize city folks crazily? Take a look at the cash being spent in Toronto on the subway. And but in relation to rural folks, nicely, they’re simply chopped liver. There isn’t any subsidy for transportation.”

In elements of the nation the place Greyhound operated, its service was normally the most inexpensive type of journey. And for a lot of rural communities it was incessantly the solely various to proudly owning a automobile or discovering a experience in a single.

A 2012 inquiry into dozens of girls who went lacking on the Freeway of Tears in British Columbia discovered {that a} lack of dependable public transportation led a lot of them into hazard by way of hitchhiking. (A sponsored service was restored a number of years later.)

Professor Prentice added that buses didn’t simply present low-cost journey for folks, their fast and economical parcel supply service supplied same-day delivery between many locations and gave rural communities not served by courier corporations a fast and dependable methodology to obtain time-sensitive shipments similar to elements for farm tools.

The medical system was additionally a serious consumer of bus parcel categorical. When delivery packages to members of the family at Christmas, I usually managed to all the time present up at Ottawa’s bus terminal simply after somebody had dropped off a cooler coated in stickers indicating that it contained human eyeballs destined for corneal transplants.