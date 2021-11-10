When the climax of DDLJ was being shot, a huge tragedy happened with Himani Shivpuri; I myself had told my pain

The 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ won the hearts of the audience. Even today, this film takes place in theaters in many places and people come to watch it with fervor. Every artist and character of this film left their mark on the audience. One of these was DDLJ’s ‘Kammo Ji’. Himani Shivpuri, who played the character of Kammo Bua, was personally going through a very bad phase when she was shooting for this film. However, no wrinkle was visible on his face on the screen.

Actually, the health of Himani’s husband was not good at that time. While the climax of the film was being shot. The entire unit was present on the set. But at that time Himani Shivpuri was missing from the set as a big tragedy happened with her in the meantime. At that time Himani Shivpuri’s husband had passed away. In such a situation, Himani could not handle herself. However, at that time the Yash Raj unit also understood Himani’s condition and asked her to leave immediately. Whereas at that time a scene of Himani was yet to be shot.

Himani tells that she was alone at that time and there was no one to support her. From funeral to pind daan, he did the work alone. While his child was in his lap at that time.

Himani had told in an interview- ‘I was the only actor who was not present in the climax of DDLJ at that time. The reason was my husband had passed away. Yash Raj unit understood my generation and let me go. At that time I had only one scene with Anupam ji. But my brain was not working. I couldn’t understand what to do. I had to perform the last rites of my husband and then go to Haridwar to shed the ashes. I did this alone.

Himani had further told- ‘I had a baby with a lap in my hand. I was left alone. In such a situation, there was a gilt when leaving the child at work or on a show, she went out alone. I remember there was a show in Kolkata which I wanted to reach early but I did not have the money for the flight tickets. So I went by train. There I gave milk to the child. I cannot forget the stress that was in my mind at that time. That struggle cannot be forgotten. It is a woman whether she is at work or at home very rarely does something easy for her.

