When the dance master beat up Amitabh Bachchan with a stick know what was the reason

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience about his film ‘Bombay to Goa’ in a post, in which he told that the dance master used to beat him with a stick.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan also had to face many problems in the early days of his career. When Amitabh was new to the industry, he did not know dance at all. For this reason, he had to be embarrassed while dancing with Aruna Irani in the film ‘Bombay to Goa’. It was his first time to dance in the 1972 film and he was not ready to dance with Aruna at that time.

Amitabh had written a long post about ‘Bombay to Goa’ in the year 2018, in which he thanked Mehmood and said that he trusted him to work in his film.

He had told in this post that he had become a good friend of Mehmood’s brother Anwar Ali in the film ‘Saat Hindustani’. After this, Amitabh once went to meet Mehmood with Anwar at his house. During that time, Mehmood was very impressed with Amitabh and asked for a screen test of him. After which Mehmood signed her for ‘Bombay to Goa’. In this film, Amitabh played the role of Aruna Irani’s onscreen lover Ravi and Anwar played the role of a bus driver.

He had further told that Mahmud always believed in me. I became a good friend while working with his younger brother Anwar in the film ‘Saat Hindustani’ and our closeness continues to this day. I have been with him for a long time and he is with me.

In this post, Amitabh had revealed that he used to practice his dance steps with choreographer PL Raj. Many times Raj used to beat him with his stick. He had written, ‘Dance master and choreographer PL Raj, his son famous musician Leslie Lewis used to try to teach me dance hand in hand for hours in the evening on the floor. During that time my knees used to burst and blood also used to flow.

Let us tell you, in the film ‘Bombay to Goa’, Aruna Irani played the character of Mala, who runs away from home to become an actress in the film. She remains unaware that the two men who are helping her – Sharma and Verma, are actually planning to kill her and run away with all her money. She meets Ravi while traveling in the bus. What happens in the bus, and how passengers from all corners of India are bound together. He is a great entertainer in the film.

While recalling his popular song ‘Dekha Na Hi Re’, Amitabh shared that ‘it was shot with back projection, as film making in a moving bus was a challenge and hence the team chose a studio’. He also told that ‘being a newcomer, he got a lot of encouragement from artists, which included Shatrughan Sinha, Keshato Mukherjee, Nazir Hussain, Manmohan, Mukri, Lalita Pawar and others’.

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, ‘The entire cast stood by the frame of the camera and encouraged me. What a sight and what a moment… Such friendship and strength. Mehmood bhai inspired me to dance. After every take my spot boy was asked to give me juice.

It is worth noting that ‘Bombay to Goa’ was directed by S. It was co-directed by Ramanathan and Mahmood and its music was composed by RD Burman.