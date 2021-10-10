When the dancer wrapped a towel on the stage, Kajol was shocked | Kajol was shocked when the dancer wrapped a towel on the stage, Watch Video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol has worked in many superhit films. She is still known for her simplicity, but once she was seen dancing in the rain with a towel wrapped in the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), everyone went crazy for her boldness. This song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ is still included in the favorite list of people. But when a girl danced on the stage on this song, Kajol’s eyes were left open.

superbly copied

A video has surfaced on social media, in which a contestant is seen copying Kajol’s song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ on the stage of a reality show. The girl recreated Kaloj’s dance moves by wrapping a towel in the live show. Seeing this dance, Kajol, who was sitting as a guest in front, was also stunned. Watch this video…

video that went viral

Although this video is not from now but from a few years ago. The contestants have really made the song memorable again on the basis of their dance skills. It cannot be denied that this song of Kaloj is still very popular among the people.

The film had made many records

Let us tell you that this song is from the superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ). The unmatched pairing of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol was seen in the film. The film also included veterans like Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher. It was directed by Yash Chopra. The film had made many records in its name. Even today people see this film as the iconic film of Bollywood.

