When the former Prime Minister of Pakistan fell in love with Madhubala, know what happened then the result of this love

Hindi cinema’s veteran actress Madhubala needs no introduction. At that time there was a lot of discussion about Madhubala’s beauty in the industry. It is said that whoever worked with him on screen used to lose his heart to Madhubala. Some great personalities like Premnath, Kedar Sharma, Dilip Kumar, who fell in love with Madhubala. At the same time, Kishore Kumar was also impressed by the beauty of Madhubala. In such a situation, Madhubala had married Kishore Kumar.

At the same time, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was also losing his heart on Madhubala’s luscious laugh. It is said that Madhubala used to write diaries. In her personal diary, the actress used to write all the stories related to herself. In such a situation, when Madhubala passed away, her father had buried that diary with her forever and ever.

After this, many books were written on Madhubala, in which an anecdote is mentioned. This incident is said to have happened when the shooting of the film Mughal-e-Azam was going on. At that time Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were angry with each other and they had a breakup.

Then the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in India. When he came to know that the shooting of the film Mughal-e-Azam was going on, he also reached the set. There Zulfikar met Madhubala. Zulfikar Ali started liking Madhubala so much that he started spending a lot of time with her. In such a situation, both of them came very close to each other.

This was the last decade of the 50’s, in such a situation, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto used to come to India and then to Pakistan. In such a situation, he used to meet Madhubala also. There Zulfikar was married. Still he could not save himself from falling in love with Madhubala. Madhubala also had a breakup, so she also used to be very happy with Zulfikar.

But Zulfiqar could not pursue his love story due to being married. At the same time, Madhubala’s father also did not want to see the daughter with a married man. In such a situation, Madhubala could not move forward in love with Zulfikar. After this Madhubala married Kishore Kumar.

After that both got entangled in their respective lives. Where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto settled in Pakistan and later became the Prime Minister. At the same time, Madhubala kept fighting with her illness and in the end she said goodbye to the world.

The post When the former Prime Minister of Pakistan fell in love with Madhubala, know what happened then the result of this love appeared first on Jansatta.

#Prime #Minister #Pakistan #fell #love #Madhubala #happened #result #love