When the hotel management got upset due to this habit of Raj Kapoor, the actor was fined

Raj Kapoor, the veteran actor of Hindi cinema, lived his life as simply as he was a big man. Raj Kapoor had such a habit, knowing about which you will definitely be surprised. Whenever Raj Kapoor used to stay in a hotel outside his house, he never used to sleep on the ground but on the bed. When he went to any corner of the country, he used to pull the mattress from the bed in his hotel room and slept comfortably by laying it on the ground.

He used to do the same in hotels not only in the country but also in foreign countries. In such a situation, once Raj Kapoor went to London from work. Here a luxurious room was booked for him in the hotel. When Raj Kapoor did the same there and the hotel management came to know about this, he was surprised by this habit of the legend. (Not ashamed – when Raj Kapoor saw Shammi Kapoor doing such a thing on screen, the show man was upset with anger)

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda once mentioned about this in an interview and told that Raj Kapoor used to not sleep on the hotel bed. He had told that once Raj Kapoor had reached London to be a part of the film festival. There, arrangements were made to accommodate him at the famous Hotel Hilton.

When Raj Kapoor entered the luxurious hotel room, he took off the mattress on the ground as soon as it was night. Now Raj Kapoor used to order food at his room itself. In such a situation, when his dinner came in the room, the food bringer saw the view inside the room and informed the management about this.

After coming to the notice of the management, Raj Kapoor was interrupted and told not to do so. Even after refusing Raj Kapoor, he did the same thing again the next day. In such a situation, the management got upset with this habit of his. After losing, he had to fine Raj Kapoor for not listening to him. Raj Kapoor stayed in that hotel for 5 days. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor put the bed on the ground according to his habit for five days. At the same time, the management had also fined him for five days.