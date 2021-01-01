When the journalist asked Prashant Kishor, want to become a TV anchor? gave this answer- When journalist asked Prashant Kishor, want to become a TV anchor? laughing gave this answer

After the BJP’s defeat in West Bengal, election strategist Prashant Kishor feels it is necessary to take a break from the work he was doing. In an interview, when he was asked if he would like to become a TV anchor, PK laughed and said that he is not qualified for it. That’s why I don’t want to do this kind of work.

To beat the BJP in West Bengal, CM Mamta’s MP nephew Abhishek had taken the services of PK. After that the election strategy of TMC was prepared by Prashant Kishor. He told NDTV that now he will not make an election strategy, he is leaving this profession. Prashant Kishor said, ‘I don’t want to continue what I was doing. It’s time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to leave this profession.

On a question, he said that the senior people of his company iPack are aware of this. Although PK was actively associated with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder after his victory in Bengal, PK said that in view of his decision to take a temporary break from an active role in public life, he would take over the responsibilities as Principal Advisor to the CM. are not able to handle.

Prashant is believed to have refused to act as an advisor to the Captain for two reasons given the current state of the Punjab Congress. From one side the state Congress has been divided into two factions and both the factions have started functioning in their own way. Due to this Prashant Kishor will not be able to implement his strategy.

However, there are also reports that PK wants to enter the Congress in a big way. Given the proximity of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, this thing has become a topic of discussion in the corridors. People are curious how PK goes to Congress. That is, which and how big a position is given to them.





