TOKYO – If it hadn’t been for a coronavirus pandemic, Dayshalee Salamán wouldn’t be at the Summer Olympics.

She is reportedly not wearing a Puerto Rican uniform when she appears in court on Tuesday. She would not represent her native country as it is making her first appearance in the women’s basketball competition. She wouldn’t live her dream.

On February 9, 2020, during the qualifying tournament in which Puerto Rico secured a place at the Tokyo Games, Salamán blew his left knee. He warped when she landed after a layup.

The dislocation ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament and sprained her medial collateral ligament. The arena fell silent when Salamán, a player known as “Dinamita” (dynamite) for her spark of energy on the pitch, was unable to stand up. Those present heard her shout: “Dios mío, no. ” (” My God no. “)