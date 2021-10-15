When the Pakistani panelists started reprimanding the anchor – terrorists kill innocents, there is a bloody game going on and you are smiling?

During a prime time divide show, when Pakistani panelists started laughing, the female anchor gave them a scintillating class. He said that terror is growing in your place. There is a bloody game going on in Afghanistan. Terrorism is dominating Pakistan too but you are laughing and smiling. Terrorism has taken root in Afghanistan. And instead of talking about terrorism, you are laughing. In this show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the UN and terrorism was being discussed. In which other experts including BJP spokesperson were also present.

During the Prime Time Divide Show on Saturday, Pakistan’s panelist and PTI leader Ahmed Javed was called to discuss the issue of terrorism and speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UN. During this discussion, when the anchor said about the issue of terrorism, talk about terrorism which is a threat to the world. But Pakistani panelists reversed the situation and started telling Imran Khan high and PM Modi down in the UN. Said that the people of India are praising the PM’s speeches, whereas in reality, the Prime Minister of England, Boris Johnson, praised the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. He had said to follow Imran Khan, when the anchor interrupted to deviate from the issue of terrorism, the panelist smiled.

After which what was the matter, the anchor started reprimanding Pakistani panelist Ahmed Javed. He said that bloody games are going on in Afghanistan, people are being killed. Terrorism is taking over and you are smiling instead of discussing and worrying. Said that you have been called here to discuss terrorism and not to smile. After which panelist Javed could not say anything. After this, BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that today India is thinking about many different types of technologies from vaccine. India is talking about development, while Pakistan is giving shelter to terror. promoting terrorism.

