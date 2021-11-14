When the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka was furious, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi handled the matter like this

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is being remembered on his birth anniversary. Whatever has been written on Nehru, it is known that his personality was multifaceted. As serious as he was, he was also easy going and behaved like ordinary people. The diary written by KF Rustamji, an IPS officer who worked with Pandit Nehru for many years, and later a book written from it, reveals many interesting events in his life.

When Nehru was furious at the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Pandit Nehru also worked in his time to bring the countries of Africa and Asia on one platform. During a conference in Bandung, Indonesia, Pandit Nehru became very angry with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, John Kotlewala. It has also been told in many places that he had even pointed his hand at the Prime Minister.

What actually happened was that John Kotlewala had described countries like Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania as colonies of Soviet Lions and compared them to other colonies in Asia and Africa. Nehru felt so bad that he got up from his seat and reached John Kotlewala and started shouting loudly. He said to Tej, what is all this, why not show it to me before giving the speech?

John Kotlewala also replied that when you don’t show us your speech then why should I show it. Nehru became so angry at this that it seemed that he would raise his hand. Then Indira Gandhi, who was present there, pacified him. Despite this, a heated argument went on between the two for a long time. The then Prime Minister of China, who was present there, tried to convince both of them, but for a long time the debate went on like small children.

John Ketlewala later apologized

The next day everything was back to normal. Later Sir John also apologized and said that he did not want to disturb the conference in any way. The then Prime Minister of Sri Lanka also mentioned the incident in his book and said that he always had a good friendship with Nehru.

