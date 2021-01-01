When the producer’s wife Hema Malini wanted to make fun of the sari

Hema is known for her dressing sense Hema Malini is often seen in heavy Kanjivaram sarees. She is known for her dressing sense and beauty. In an interview in 2015, he said that his mother Jaya Chakraborty used to wear a traditional sari. He tried to protest but all in vain.

The sari was fun to watch Hema Malini had said that the filmmaker’s wives (mostly Punjabis) used to laugh at him when they saw Kanjivaram sarees. She used to make fun of his sari and big blouse. She used to say, look, Madrasan has come.

The great role of mother in upbringing According to Hema, her mother had a big hand in her upbringing. Whoever he is, it is because of him. It was her mother who inspired her to learn classical dance. Hema had said that all this would not have been possible if she had not been a classical dancer.

Mother’s presence guide Hema Malini said on her mother’s 17th birthday, ‘Everything for me is my mother. He made me. I think his presence still guides me today.

Raj Kapoor had said a big thing Let me tell you, when Hema Malini was 14 years old, filmmakers started knocking on her door. Raj Kapoor once said that Hema will be a big star of cinema.

Hema’s mother did not like Dharmendra Speaking of personal life, Hema’s mother did not like Dharmendra but she knew she wanted to marry her daughter. He wanted his son-in-law to be South Indian.

Hema was seen in the movie ‘Simla Mirchi’. Speaking of the work front, Hema Malini last appeared on screen in the film ‘Simla Mirchi’ released in 2020.

Hema Malini is without a doubt one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. He has given many superhit films in his career. Apart from movies, she was also in the news because of her sarees. However, there was a time when she had to face criticism because of these sarees. What’s the whole story, let’s find out …