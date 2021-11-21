…when the results of three surveys before the UP elections were placed before PM Narendra Modi…

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year. In these elections, most of the parties including BJP, SP are trying to show their strength. Election surveys are also being conducted by political parties across the state to assess the current situation. Similarly, when the results of three surveys conducted before the Uttar Pradesh elections were placed in front of Prime Minister Modi, he became very angry.

According to Kumi Kapoor’s article published in The Indian Express’s Inside Track, when the results of three surveys conducted before the Uttar Pradesh elections were presented to Prime Minister Modi, he was furious. All three surveys were quite different from each other. Prime Minister Modi felt that BJP was spending its money in vain on these surveys. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the party was winning the upcoming elections.

Generally, Brahmin voters in Uttar Pradesh are the most vocal in setting their priorities for voting. Brahmin voters influence voter trends more than their actual numbers. But for some time, Brahmin voters of Uttar Pradesh are angry with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving more importance to Thakur community and this community has not yet opened its cards.

However, anti-BJP voters be it farmers, minorities or Yadavs are seen to be the most vocal these days. The BJP hopes that ultimately the voters of the community who do not open their cards will decide the election results. In this episode, Yogi Adityanath has given many benefits like grains to cooking oil to people from May this year and one-time Rs 1,000 for BPL category people.

Let us inform that in the results of the ABP-CVoter survey, which came recently, it was said that the BJP has lost 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It was told in the results of the survey that this time the BJP can return to the government again with 213-221 seats. In the survey, 152-160 seats were given to the Samajwadi Party. Whereas according to the survey, BSP is expected to get 16-20 seats and Congress 6-10 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

The post …when the results of three surveys before the UP elections were placed before PM Narendra Modi… appeared first on Jansatta.

#results #surveys #elections #Narendra #Modi