When the rules of Rashtrapati Bhavan were changed at the behest of Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, has been ruling the industry for years. The magic of his acting and voice continues even after years. But there came a time when Amitabh Bachchan decided to try his hand in politics along with acting. Which he later found to be the biggest mistake of his life. During this, Amitabh Bachchan was once invited to have dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The surprising thing was that the Rashtrapati Bhavan rule was changed for this. For which it was also passed in Parliament. Let us tell you what was the rule that was changed as soon as Amitabh Bachchan left.

New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, has been ruling the industry for years. The magic of his acting and voice continues even after years. But there came a time when Amitabh Bachchan decided to try his hand in politics along with acting. Which he later found to be the biggest mistake of his life. During this, Amitabh Bachchan was once invited to have dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The surprising thing was that the Rashtrapati Bhavan rule was changed for this. For which it was also passed in Parliament. Let us tell you what was the rule that was changed as soon as Amitabh Bachchan left.

Amitabh Bachchan furious after seeing the national emblem on the food plate

It is said that when Amitabh Bachchan sat on the chair to have Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner, his eyes went to the plate kept with him. Amitabh Bachchan noticed that the Ashoka Pillar emblem is made on the plate, which is the national emblem. Amitabh Bachchan did not like this thing. Amitabh Bachchan kept this matter in Parliament and told about the national emblem made on the plate.

Also read- Amitabh Bachchan read Ramayana’s chaupai in morning worship, told the relation of name and fame

Amitabh Bachchan insulted Ashoka Pillar

Amitabh Bachchan said in Parliament that the Ashoka Pillar symbol should not be made on the plate kept in the Parliament, because it is a national symbol. It is an insult to have the national emblem on the plate. When Amitabh Bachchan spoke, everyone was seen fully agreeing with his words. A few days later, a law was passed. In which it was said that the food plates of the Parliament will not have the national emblem.

Also read- Amitabh Bachchan was blown away after hearing the news of the fight scene with Tiger, said- ‘I can never forget that moment’

Hemwanti Nandan won the election against Bahuguna

Let us tell you that in the year 1984, Amitabh Bachchan contested the Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad at the behest of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He had contested these elections against former UP Chief Minister Hemwanti Nandan Bahuguna. In which Amitabh Bachchan won. You will be surprised to know that at that time it used to be very difficult to defeat Hemwanti Nandan Bahuguna. Of course, Amitabh Bachchan has said goodbye to politics, but he is still active in the film world.