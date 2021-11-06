When the Supreme Court Justice reached the release of the book, the weather outside is not good, know the whole matter

The pollution level in Delhi has become very bad after Diwali. Despite the ban of the court, firecrackers have been bursting fiercely in the capital of the country.

When Supreme Court Judge S. Ravindra Bhat arrived at a book launch program, he made a strong comment after seeing the weather. Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday referred to the rise in air pollution levels in Delhi after Diwali and said the weather outside was not good at all.

Justice Bhat said in this program that the only good thing about today is this program, because the weather outside is not good at all. In fact, the pollution level in Delhi has become very bad after Diwali. Despite the ban by the court, firecrackers have been bursting fiercely in the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging particulates, known as PM 2.5, in Delhi-NCR ranged from 243 micrograms per cubic meter at 6 pm on Diwali. increased to 410 micrograms per cubic metre. At 9 am on Friday, the cubic meter was nearly seven times the safe limit.

Recently, the Supreme Court had said that the celebration cannot take place at the cost of the health of others. The court made it clear that where there is no complete ban on the use of firecrackers, there will be a ban on those firecrackers which contain barium. Justice Bhat was the guest of honor at the release of the book Finding a Straight Line Between Twists and Turns by Asim Chawla. Apart from these, Justices of Delhi High Court Justice Vipin Sanghi and Vibhu Bakhru were also the guests of honour.

Justice Bhat also spoke on the retirement age of judges and said that they would also like to take rest. He said- I do not think that I and Justice Sanghi agree with the view that the retirement age should be increased. I think that’s enough. Perhaps for High Court judges, it should be increased to 65, certainly not beyond that. We would also like to rest”. He further said, I think this is the time that we accept the role of youth. With young people come new ideas.