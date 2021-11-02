When then PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif stopped his car near Dharmendra’s home, this was the reason – Look, this is Dharmendra’s house

Apart from his films, Dharmendra is also known for his vivacity. Even at this stage of age, he is constantly connected with his fans. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is also included in Dharmendra’s fans spread across the world. Nawaz Sharif had also met Dharmendra when he was the Prime Minister and visited India in 2014.

This was mentioned by Dharmendra in an interview given to BBC. He had told, ‘When Nawaz Sharif came to Delhi, he met him. Nawaz told that his family was in India and was going by road, so the car was stopped in front of my house on the way. He had told his wife and children, look this is Dharmendra’s house.

The stories of Dharmendra’s common fans are also very famous. Once one of his fans had come to Mumbai to see him from Punjab. This was mentioned by Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol in an interview. He had told, ‘I remember a stranger harassing the security guard and getting aggressive on him. As soon as Papa heard the voices, he went downstairs to look.

He had further said, ‘The security guard was going from there with that person, when he saw the father and came and grabbed his feet. The stranger said, ‘Paji, I am a big fan of yours. I have come here from Punjab only to see you. If you want to kill then kill me but I am happy to see you.’

Bobby had told that Dharmendra had scolded him before and then took him to the house. They fed him food and gave him clothes to wear. Dharmendra also stays connected with his fans through social media. He is often seen replying to the comments of fans.