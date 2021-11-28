When there is no money, how will we provide electricity for 24 hours? Rajat Sharma asked a question to Yogi Adityanath, got such an answer

With the assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political turmoil has also intensified. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that if BJP gets a majority, Yogi Adityanath will become the Chief Minister of the state. CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi at 4 pm on Saturday afternoon and will review the preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s proposed program of December 13 with officials at the Circuit House.

In the midst of political upheaval, an old interview of Yogi Adityanath is going viral. Senior journalist Rajat Sharma had asked the question, ‘You are promising the public that you will get 24 hours electricity. If there is no money, then from where will you get electricity? In response, he said, ‘We are giving, are we not? We have started providing electricity within the state from the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Earlier, electricity was available in only five districts of the state. What crime did the people of other districts commit?’

Yogi Adityanath further says, ‘I said that first cut the electricity of these 5 districts also. If there is socialism then there should be equitable distribution of electricity. Now there is nationalism, so we will give electricity equally to all. We have made arrangements for 24 hours electricity, 20 hours electricity in tehsil, 18 hours electricity in rural areas. Like earlier governments, we have not insisted only on emptying the government stock. We have banned the facilities available to selected people. As far as money is concerned, this is also possible by reducing some expenses.

Why is the Muslim community afraid of your name? Yogi Adityanath had replied, ‘Look, criminals must be afraid of my name. If a person is fine, why would he fear my name? This happens only with criminals. We have always wanted peace in the state. If you are talking about the feeling of fear in a particular community, then you should ask them. Because whoever is right will never be afraid of me. If someone is a criminal, he will be afraid of every right person.