When Tiger Shroff’s sister was badly broken in love, Krishna Shroff herself spoke; Handled yourself like this with a broken heart

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says that ‘fitness’ has changed her life. If she had not taken the right decision at the right time, she would not have been like this.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is no less than an actress in terms of glamor. Krishna Shroff is quite popular for beauty, style statement to gym and fitness. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says that ‘fitness’ has changed her life. If she had not taken the right decision at the right time, she would not have been like this. Recently, Krishna Shroff revealed that when she was going through the grief of breaking up her relationship, her life has changed a lot since then.

Krishna told that they had a breakup, after which she was badly broken. In such a situation, he could not see the right path for them. Krishna told ETimes- ‘I was desperate. Then I decided at that time that I would focus on fitness. I took this decision for myself five-and-a-half years ago today.

She further said- ‘When I first stepped into the gym, at that time I was badly broken inside. I had a breakup at that time. That was my first relationship. He was my first boyfriend, the first relationship of my life was broken and he broke me too. First experience is always a big lesson. At that point I had almost lost myself. I started giving him more importance than myself.

Krishna Shroff further said- ‘I was unable to find time for myself. When that chapter of my life came to an end, I decided that I now want something from myself. Whatever would be the big change, for me it was just fitness. Not only physically but also mentally. I wanted my transformation. This taught me to believe in myself and gave me confidence.

Regarding Tiger, Krishna told that his and Tiger Bhai’s relationship is a very strong bond. From food to drink to fitness. According to Krishna, his entire family is very conscious about fitness. Such an atmosphere of his home only motivates him further. Krishna told- ‘We share that energy with each other at home. push each other. I look at my brother, he is a super fitness person. My mother and father are also very fit and active. We all motivate each other.