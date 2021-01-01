When to Choose a Home Loan Refinance: Home Loan Refinancing and Its Benefits- What is a Home Loan Refinancing and its Benefits

When refinancing a home loan, the existing home loan is repaid by taking a new home loan with conditions like low interest rate. New loans can be taken from the same bank or from a new bank. With the money received from a new loan, one can close the old loan and start repaying the new loan. The lower the interest rate on new loans, the lower the EMI burden. In addition to lower interest rates and smaller EMIs, home loan refinancing can also offer the benefit of shorter loan periods. The shorter loan period allows the loan to be repaid. Long-term savings on interest can be increased by refinancing the loan.