When to Collect Social Security: Why You Should Wait

However, withheld profits are not lost forever. At the beneficiary’s full retirement age, Social Security will adjust monthly benefits upward for benefits withheld. The beneficiary will continue to receive higher payments even after the withheld benefits are recovered, which may take up to 12 years.

It works like this: Let’s say a person is eligible for $24,000 per year in benefits at full retirement age, but claims at 62 and receives a reduced benefit of $16,800. If the beneficiary earns $25,000, the government will withhold $3,020 for the year, which is half of the earnings above the limit. At full retirement age, the beneficiary will continue to receive a reduced benefit of $16,800, but will eventually get back the money withheld as a higher benefit.

James Blair, principal advisor at Premier Social Security Consulting in Cincinnati, said he advises working clients to balance the Social Security income they would receive by claiming early with a permanent reduction in benefits.

“If Social Security is withholding two or three checks, they will be paid for the most part of the year,” said Mr. Blair, a former Social Security administrator. “If they’re only getting two or three checks, it’s usually better to wait to claim.”

Can a person to whom a public pension is payable also receive social security benefits?

Two rules can reduce benefits for people who are entitled to a public pension on earnings not covered by Social Security.

One rule is the “windfall elimination provision” (known as WEP), which applies to people who work in jobs covered by Social Security but also as non-covered government employees. work and are due for pension.

When it comes time to claim benefits, many people are not prepared for these deductions, Mr. Blair said. Potential WEP-related deductions are not reflected in the worker’s Social Security statement, which shows a history of annual income and an estimate of future benefits only for jobs covered by Social Security.