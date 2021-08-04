when veteran actress Rekha was forcibly kissed by actor Biswajeet

New Delhi. 90s actress Rekha may have crossed the threshold of 62 years today, but her beauty beats today’s actress. Rekha has left an indelible mark in the hearts of people with her strong character in films. Every one of his films has proved to be a super hit. In the film industry, Rekha worked for a long time in which there were many ups and downs. Once there was such a turning point in his life when Rekha had fainted during the shooting.

Rekha started working in the Bollywood industry from a very young age. When she was only 15 years old, she started her career with the film Anjana Safar. Even though it was his first film, but it proved to be a memorable film for him. Because during the shooting of the film such an incident happened to her that she was broken from inside. This was revealed by the actress in her biography Rekha: The Untold Story.

In a book written by Yasser Usman, Rekha had told that the shooting of the 1969 film Anjana Safar was going on at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. In this film, Vishwajeet was in the lead role with whom a kissing scene was to be filmed. The entire planning was done before the shooting of the scene. And as soon as the director said action – Vishwajeet started kissing after holding the line. Seeing his action, Rekha was stunned because she was not aware of this scene before. Even after repeatedly saying the cut of the director, Vishwajeet was not taking the name of stopping. This kissing scene continued for 5 consecutive minutes till then Rekha fainted.

Rekha cried a lot after this scene. Then the actor clarified that all this was according to the idea of ​​the director. It was not my fault in this. Hearing these words of his, Rekha was feeling cheated during that time. She was also very scared of this incident.