When Vidya Balan was considered a beggar, the person gave free money, said – do some work

New Delhi. Actress Vidya Balan’s name is one of the best actors of Bollywood. With her tremendous acting, she makes everyone crazy about her. He has shown his acting prowess in superhit films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Lion’. He has been awarded with many awards for his best performance. You can guess Vidya’s acting from the fact that once she took the form of a beggar, some passerby gave her free money. Not only this, the passerby reprimanded him and advised him to work.

Vidya was begged by a passerby

Actually, this is about the time when Vidya Balan was shooting for her film ‘Bobby Jasoos’. According to a report in Times of India, Vidya had adopted the look of a beggar for the shoot. After this she went and sat near some beggars sitting near Hyderabad railway station. Seeing Vidya’s look, no one could recognize her. In such a situation, a passerby mistaking Vidya as a beggar and placed some coins on her hand.

Vidya reprimanded

Not only this, the passerby reprimanded Vidya and said that she should do some work except begging. It is clear from this that Vidya did such a tremendous act of becoming a beggar that no one could recognize her. Let us inform that Vidya played the role of a detective in the film ‘Bobby Jasoos’. Actor Ali Fazal was in the lead role with him in this film.

Hrithik Roshan was also surprised

Vidya surprised even actors Hrithik Roshan and Arbaaz Khan with her beggar look. She reached the place where Hrithik Roshan was doing a photoshoot in a beggar look. The actors were surprised to see him. When Vidya moves forward to shake hands with her, Hrithik at first backs off but then somehow he shakes hands with her but then he realizes that she is not a beggar but Vidya Balan. So she is surprised. Similarly, Arbaaz also does not recognize him after seeing him.

