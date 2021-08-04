when virat kohli abuses indian journalist in Australia

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made her debut with the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. Shahrukh Khan was in the lead role with him in this film. His very first film was a hit. After that he never looked back. He acted in many hit films. However, while at the peak of her career, she married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Both love each other very much. Kohli is known for his aggressive attitude on the field. But once for Anushka he became so aggressive outside the field that everyone was surprised.

Actually, this incident is of the year 2015. He had abused an Indian journalist in Australia. Before the 2015 World Cup, the Indian cricket team was practicing at the Murdoch University Sports Oval. During this, he reached near the changing room and started abusing a person. At first no one understood who Virat was targeting. Then he pointed to a journalist. The journalist asked why is he doing this? It doesn’t suit him to abuse being a senior cricketer. On this Kohli was further enraged.

Then Indian team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and media manager RS. Baba pacified Virat. Virat had spoken about Anushka and a news published by her at that time. However, the journalist told him that he had not published the news. It was then that Virat came to know that he had abused a journalist unnecessarily. After which he apologized to that journalist. After this incident, BCCI had given a warning to Virat because of his such behavior.

Please tell that Virat Kohli is currently on a tour of England. He is also accompanied by Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Anushka gave birth to Vamika earlier this year. However, no one has seen a glimpse of his daughter since birth. Virat and Anushka have decided that they will let their daughter decide for herself whether she wants to come on social media or not.