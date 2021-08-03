When Virat Kohli had to watch Kapil Sharma’s show, he had to pay lakhs of rupees

New Delhi. Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is the most popular show on TV. It is well liked by the audience. In terms of TRP too, it beats the rest of the shows. So far all Bollywood celebs have participated in this show. Also, many other star celebs have also participated in this show. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also once came as a guest on the show. In the show, he made many revelations about his professional and personal life. He also told that once he had to pay Rs 3 lakh to watch Kapil’s show.

It was expensive to watch Kapil’s show

Virat Kohli said that whenever the Indian team is free, everyone likes to sit and watch Kapil’s show. Also, he told that he watches the same show even when he is waiting for his flight. He said, ‘Just happened to me in Sri Lanka. We were waiting at the airport. I was getting bored so I thought let’s have a look. There was nothing to do. It was too late and there was some problem with the bags. But I didn’t know. I didn’t have wifi.’

Virat’s bill of three lakhs came

Virat further said, ‘I did not know that there was no WiFi, so I played the show on my 3G cellular network in India. For an hour I watched Kapil’s show on international roaming. After that I got a call from my brother. He told me what are you doing. I said nothing waiting for the bags. Then he told that my phone bill of three lakhs has come.

show is coming back

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is going to make a comeback on TV soon. Kapil Sharma has recently announced that he is coming again with his team to make people laugh. The makers of the show have also released its promo. In which the team is seen with new enthusiasm. However, this time a big change is also being seen in the show. Sudesh Lahiri has entered the show. At the same time, Sumona has been thrown out. Apart from this, news is coming for the first guest of the show that actor Akshay Kumar can be the first guest this time.

