When Waheeda Rehman kept shooting barefoot even in minus 4 degree temperature the reason is interesting

Today, actress Waheeda Rehman is celebrating her 84th birthday and on this occasion producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has penned an article for her, sharing anecdotes from her time working with her.

Waheeda Rehman is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. He has worked in many superhit films in his career. Today the actress turns 84. On her birthday, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Delhi-6’, penned a note for Waheeda Rehman. In which he has shared many anecdotes related to the actress.

The filmmaker has penned an article for Pinkvilla in which he recounts his nostalgia working with Waheeda and how the actress made pizza for him when he heard her the script of Rang De Basanti (RDB). Were were

He also recalled an incident during the shooting of the film ‘Delhi 6’ with Waheeda Rehman, when he was shooting for a sequence for ‘Delhi-6’ in cold Rajasthan. He wrote, ‘I remember when we were shooting for the film ‘Delhi-6’ in Sambar, Rajasthan. We had built a temple set under a tree. At that time it was the month of December and the temperature was minus 4 degrees.

‘At that time Om Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Vijay Raaz, Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, K.K. Raina and all the other actors sat down on the sets of the temple as the wind was coming down there. Then it was 2 o’clock in the night and to keep the morale up, I told everyone ‘Let’s drink tea’.

I saw Waheeda ji standing barefoot on the marble floor of the temple. Surprised I asked them why they were not wearing anything on their feet while everyone was wearing double socks, sweaters and shawls. Then he replied ‘Hain to mandir na’. Then I told him ‘ma’am that temple set hai’. Then he argued and said, ‘If there is a temple, it is not’. Then I told him ‘How do you have such beautiful thoughts?’ It’s about respecting someone else’s faith and keeping it as your own.

Let us tell you, Waheeda Rehman has worked in films of many languages. The actress is known for films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’. She has also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera.