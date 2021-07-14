When was Genshin Impact released? Release date, Anniversary date, and more

Uncategorized

September 28, 2020, is a monumental date for Genshin Impact fans, for it's both the release date and the anniversary date in its subsequent years.This means that September 28, 2021, is going to be the official anniversary date that Genshin Impact players should keep an eye out for. Most games tend to have their anniversary date be the same day and month as its release date, so it's unlikely that Genshin Impact is going to differ in that regard.Genshin Impact leaks about its official anniversary event are still fairly barebones at the moment, but there are still some topics worth mentioning. Some of what has been leaked seems promising, especially since anniversary events are notorious for being some of the best events around in a gacha game.Important Genshin Impact anniversary date info and more detailsThere are big plans for the anniversary. It's way more than just a banner update and festival.There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021Although the details haven't yet been made public, some prominent leakers have stated that Genshin Impact's anniversary event is going to be a big event. It won't just be a cheap reskin of past events or just a simple banner with some good units.The only thing that's been confirmed by leakers is that there will be a lot of free primogems, which are bound to come in handy for players looking to pull on whatever banner happens to be ongoing in the anniversary event. Some leakers believe the anniversary event will coincide with version 2.1 of Genshin Impact, which is a version where there isn't too much information publicly available.Fans' expectationsSociety if Mihoyo gave us a free 5* of OUR choice for their 1 year anniversary of Genshin Impact. pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/WdNNnRverV— Himi (@Himiikuwu) May 20, 2021Some Genshin Impact fans assume that the anniversary event will include a free five-star unit. It's not just wishful thinking, however, as several other gacha games have done big events celebrating their anniversary dates (including giving out free copies of top-tier characters).miHoYo's other popular game, Honkai Impact 3rd, has given away free copies at its anniversary events before (like Herrscher of Sentience recently), so it would make sense that Genshin Impact could give away a free copy of some five-star unit.When is Genshin Impact's release date? Genshin Impact was released on September 28, 2020 (Image via miHoYo)Genshin Impact was released worldwide on September 28, 2020, for Android, iOS, PS4, and Windows. This release date is far more important than the PS5 port date on April 28, 2021. The importance of knowing when a game was released is that it (more often than not) gives the player an indication of when its anniversary date will be. Anniversary dates for gacha games tend to be celebrated when the game was released.When is Genshin Impact's anniversary date? Genshin Impact's anniversary is right around the corner (Image via miHoYo)Normally, gacha games' anniversary dates will coincide with the day and month of its original release date. In this case, it would mean that September 28 is the anniversary date players should look forward to. This year, September 28, 2021, falls on a Tuesday.As it is with all leaks, miHoYo could always change things up. All logic would currently point toward this date as the current anniversary date Genshin Impact fans should be hyped up about.