When we met producer Raj Mehta: When we met and Rockstar producer Raj Mehta was released on conditional bail after six and a half years.

Rupen Amalani, Dhawal Jatania and Hiren Gandhi, three executive directors of Ashtavinayak Cinevision (producers of Jab We Met and Golmaal series) were released from jail in 2018 after serving nearly a year in jail. All three have been incarcerated in Arthur Road Jail since May 10, 2017. He was accused of embezzling Rs 824 crore and misusing public funds.

Now Ashtavinayak chief Raj Mehta and his son Dhillin Mehta (managing director) were jailed on April 15, 2015. Raj was 57 at the time and Dhillon was 33. Now Raj is 63 years old and Dhilin is 39 years old.



After almost 6.5 years, Raj Mehta (Harshad Purushottamdas Mehta) has been granted conditional bail and both will be released this evening or tomorrow. Ashtavinayak Cinevision has produced films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Kidnap’, ‘Blue’.