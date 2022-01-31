When, where and how will you get all the updates of Budget 2022? Know Complete Information Budget 2022 Date and Time When, Where and How to Watch in Hindi: You can get all updates on Union Budget App related to Kendriya Budget – When, where and how will you get all updates of Budget 2022? Know full details

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament House. This year also it will be paperless. This will be Sitharaman’s fourth budget.

Budget 2022 Date and Time When, Where, and How to Watch in Hindi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country’s budget on February 1, 2022 (Tuesday). This budget proposal will be for the financial year 2022-23. This will be the fourth time in a row that she will present the budget. Since this is the Corona period, this time also the budget will be paperless. Let us inform that after the arrival of Kovid-19 epidemic, the budget for the year 2021-22 was also presented paperless.

However, the Union Budget will be presented at 11 am at the Parliament House in New Delhi. This time the budget speech can be from 90 to 120 minutes. Earlier, in the year 2020, the Finance Minister gave the longest budget speech in the history of his country, which lasted for about 160 minutes.

Not only this, you will also be able to read and see all the updates related to the budget on a special app, which was launched by the Finance Minister only last year. The name of this mobile app is Union Budget App. It will provide you information in English and Hindi, while it is available on both Android and iOS platforms. On this the complete budget speech, its highlights and important updates will be found and they can also be downloaded in PDF format.

By the way, before the budget comes, the first budget session of the Parliament starts. This time its first part will run from January 31 to February 11, 2022. At the same time, the second part will be between March 14 and April 8, 2022.

