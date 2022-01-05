When will Anupam Kher’s son Sikander get married, Dulari asked the astrologer the question! When will Anupam Kher’s son Sikander get married, mother Dulari asked the astrologer the question!

News oi-Salman Khan

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a video of his mother Dulari and an astrologer talking about Sikander Kher’s marriage. Sikander Kher leaves with a funny reply. Last month, Anupam Kher attended his niece Brinda Kher’s wedding in Delhi and made fun of her on family time. The actor was accompanied by his mother Dulari and his son Sikander Kher also at the wedding and has been sharing some pictures and videos from the traditional ceremony for the past few days.

On the sets of Tiger 3, Salman Khan made strict rules regarding Corona rules!

He recently shared a video featuring a conversation between his mother Dulari and the ceremony officiant priest. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is a very active user on social media, recently shared a video of his mother Dulari and an astrologer talking about Sikander Kher’s marriage.

The video began with Dulari talking about her faith in the priest and for how long she had known him. After talking about the wedding ceremony overnight, Dulari again asked the priest about the marriage of her grandson, Sikandar Kher. The priest in his reply said that Sikandar has learned everything and will get married soon. Very happy to hear the answer of Dulari Pujari.

Later Anupam Kher also praised his mother which made him happy. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, Scene from the wedding:: Hilarious conversation of mom recorded during my niece’s various wedding ceremonies with @gandhinipun @vrindakher topic how much time actual ceremony for pandit ji @sikandarkher wedding prospects An astrologer is also being taken.

“Finally Panditji’s expression is priceless! Enjoy!!”, said the actor. Reacting to this video, Sikander Kher wrote, “Learn apparently.”

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari reveals her grandson Sikandar’s childhood, video goes viral!

Anupam Kher’s motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released, the actor wrote- ‘This performance is dedicated to his father’

Madhuri Dixit said such a big deal about Anupam Kher, fans will be happy!

Anupam Kher shared a cute video of mother Dulari walking like a model and asked daughter-in-law Kirron Kher’s condition

Anupam Kher – Neena Gupta’s next film poster released, 519th career film Shiv Shastri Balboa

Anupam Kher’s tweet for Naseeruddin Shah, said ‘Get well soon, have to work together’

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passes away, Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Neha Dhupia pay tribute

Anupam Kher to enter politics? The actor gave this answer to the question!

Anupam Kher shared an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff – Tiger Shroff commented

Blood cancer victim Kirron Kher’s special VIDEO for fans, showed passion, said with enthusiasm – Jai Ho

Anupam Kher’s 80 thousand followers disappeared in 36 hours, actor revealed on Twitter, big question!

Congress taunts Anupam Kher over rising petrol prices, ‘Ab driver bullet train se aa raha hai?’

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary When will Anupam Kher’s son Sikander get married, Dulari asked the astrologer the question! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 14:37 [IST]