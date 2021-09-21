When will the 0-year-old helicopters be replaced? The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have been demanding for 20 years.

Highlights When will the army’s 60-year-old helicopter be replaced?

Accidents happen from old cheetahs and cheetah helicopters

Two Army pilots killed in Chetak helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday

Helicopters that are 20 years old are being replaced

New Delhi

The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have been demanding replacement of old utility helicopters for 20 years but to date this has not happened. Only 60-year-old leopard and cheetah helicopters are in the Army, Navy and Air Force. These very old helicopters are causing accidents. On Tuesday, an Army Chetak helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir, in which the Indian Army lost two of its young officers. The question is when will the decades old helicopters be replaced.

All three armies were in demand for years

According to a senior official, a new light utility helicopter is needed as soon as possible to meet the needs of the forward area. So that our soldiers can stay there and be monitored. The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have been demanding new utility helicopters for 20 years. A total of 500 helicopters are needed.

Recently signed agreement

The proposal to import 197 such helicopters was twice rejected. India then signed an intergovernmental agreement to procure 200 twin-engine helicopters from Russia. The roadmap for technology transfer for the Ka-226T helicopter was signed two years ago. It was agreed that only after being built in Russia, 60 helicopters would come to India and India would buy them from Russia, while 140 helicopters would be built in India. It was said that these 140 helicopters would be built in a joint venture between Russia and India. But it’s still stuck.

Rescue takes place in mountainous areas

The Indian Army currently uses Chetak and Cheetah Light utility helicopters. It is used to transport goods to the army and to move people from one place to another in difficult areas like Siachen and Leh. Rescue operations are also carried out by these helicopters in mountainous areas.