When will the Corona end: The Corona epidemic will not end in six months, when will Kovid end? Here is the six-month vision of scientists, the third wave of covid would be less lethal and hit in three months, BHU Scientists: Will schools close, will they work from home? The corona will not go away for 6 months, the third wave will come in 3 months, experts claim

The Corona epidemic is not over yet. There will be at least another 6 months. The entire burden is on vaccination. From 0 to 5 percent of people will get rid of the disease only after vaccination. It’s too far now. Bloomberg quoted experts as saying in its report on the Corona epidemic-month outlook. On the other hand, a BHU scientist claims that a third wave of corona will hit the country in the next three months.

The country is concerned about how coronary cases are on the rise again. Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya. No wonder many more waves will appear soon. This led to the closure of schools. Classes should be canceled. People who have been vaccinated will have to worry about re-infection. The crowd of infected people again gathered at the hospital. Employees then start working from home.

Experts ’view of Corona’s outlook for the next six months is not very good. They all agree on one thing. That is, before the epidemic ended, everyone must have been infected or vaccinated. Those who are unlucky will be exposed to the virus again. New forms of corona will continue to form until we all get in touch.

Michael Osterholm, director of infectious disease research and policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to US President Joe Biden, has also sounded the alarm. He says the incidence of corona will continue to increase. This situation will continue worldwide.

Billions of people around the world have not yet been vaccinated. In such cases, the chances of the virus being destroyed are very low. Experts say all countries have begun to open up economic ventures. In such a scenario, the epidemic could spread from anywhere in the coming months. They can be classrooms, public transportation and workplaces. Therefore, the next few months are very important. One major risk is the development of vaccine-resistant (whose vaccine is not affected) type.

Lone Simmonson, a professor at Roskilde University in Denmark, says the corona has already become the most serious epidemic. He has completed two years. The world is in the middle of the third wave. No one knows what will happen next.

How will the corona end?

Experts agree that one thing is completely clear. That is, the Corona epidemic will not end in the next six months. It will be controlled only after 90 to 95 per cent of the population is vaccinated. According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, about 5.66 billion doses of the corona vaccine have been given worldwide. However, the success of some regions, such as the European Union, North America and China, is clouded by the failure of others. In most African countries, less than 5 percent of the population has been vaccinated. India has also succeeded in giving both doses of the vaccine to 26 per cent of its population.

Erica Charters, an associate professor at Oxford University, says the epidemic will end in different places at different times. As has happened before. Governments have to decide how much they can afford. It depends on the different types of approaches. Some countries, such as Denmark and Singapore, control a large number of cases. At the same time, there are also countries like the US and the UK where ventures are being launched in increasing cases of corona.

The third wave will hit in 3 months

Dnyaneshwar Choubey, a professor of zoology at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU), claims that the third wave will not be as dangerous as the previous one. This is especially true for those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the corona virus. The third wave, he says, will hit the country in at least three months. However, vaccination will help people cope with this wave.