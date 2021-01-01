When will the schools reopen: Reopen the schools: When will the schools and colleges in these states including Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan reopen? Here is the update – State wise school reopening update, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan etc. Schools will open

Corona virus (Covid-19) has closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country for a long time. But now the state government is going to open it in phases in view of the declining number of infected cases of Kovid-1 daily. After UP, the Bihar government has taken the necessary precautions from August 26 to open schools and other educational institutions in the state from 1st to 12th standard, many places have already reopened (schools and colleges have reopened) and many states will reopen soon. This includes many states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana. Let us know when schools in your city will open.

When will the school open in Haryana? (Haryana school reopens)

The Haryana government has decided to open schools for students of class 4 and 5 after opening schools for classes 6 to 12. Schools in the state are allowed to resume from 1 September 2021. The decision to reopen the school was taken by the government due to a reduction in the number of Kovid-19 cases. The Government of Haryana has started offline classes for 9th to 12th class from 12th July 2021 and for 6th to 8th class students from 23rd July 2021. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that according to the letter issued by the Home Ministry, students can come to school only with the permission of their parents.

Schools in Gujarat will start from September 02

The Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 2, 2021. This decision has been announced by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. However, schools will start their offline classes with the strict Covid-19 protocol. However, the state government has reopened colleges for 9th to 11th and 12th from 26th July 2021 and from 15th July 2021. Schools have started offline classes with 50% efficiency.

Rajasthan schools will reopen from this date (Rajasthan school reopening date)

The Rajasthan Education Department has finally announced the reopening date of the school along with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Currently, schools in the state from September 9 to 12 will be opened in two shifts. According to the guidelines issued in the SOP, one group of 9th to 12th class students will be called to the school from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm and the other group will be called from 12.30 to 5.30 pm.

The decision was postponed after 20 children were infected, now … (When will schools in Puducherry reopen)

Schools and colleges in Puducherry will resume from September 1, 2021. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has decided to reopen the school for 9th to 12th class students. Earlier, the state government had decided to reopen schools from 9th to 12th from July 16, 2021, but the decision was postponed after 20 children were admitted to the hospital due to Kovid-19 in the union territory.

Schools and colleges will also start in Telangana and Tamil Nadu from September 1

It has been decided to reopen schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu from September 1 for classes 9 to 12. Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ambil Mahesh also said that the decision to reopen the school for students in classes 1 to 8 would be taken only after September 15. At the same time, in a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan on the impact of closure of educational institutions in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided that all educational institutions should be reopened from September 1 in accordance with the Kovid-1 safety protocol.

When will schools and colleges open in Delhi (when will Delhi schools reopen)

A committee of experts set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has suggested reopening schools for all classes in Delhi in phases from next month. The committee suggested that this should be done in phases, with schools reopening first for upper class students and then for lower class students. Elementary students should be called to school after reviewing Kovid-19 infected cases. From the first week of betting, 9th to 12th grade students are expected to be called to school with 50% efficiency.