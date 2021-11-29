When Will We Know Results in the Presidential Election in Honduras?

Voting began at 7 a.m. and officially ended at 5 p.m.

Each polling station will make the final decision on when to close. The election council will announce the first results three hours after the polls close. It may take a few days for the final results to be tabulated.

That timeline is subject to change, however, if there are issues such as unrest.

Memories of the violence and political protests in the 2017 election are still fresh in the minds of many Honduras, with widespread fears of post-election unrest and further political instability, especially if the preliminary results are near. Many businesses have been shut down as a precaution.

Surveys have shown that the race is getting tougher as both sides are sure to win. This reduces the likelihood of an early confession, leading to fears of further violence. The 2017 vote was also affected by the discrepancy and the results were widely questioned.