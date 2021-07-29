When Work Weighs You Down, Take a ‘Sad Day’



“I think the safe advice is not to be blunt,” said Andrew Kuller, clinical psychologist at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. Not everyone appreciates mental health, he added, and “unless you’re close to your supervisor he’s a risk.”

But let’s say you work in the type of organization where you can speak the truth without fear of punishment. In this case, you still don’t have to reveal why you want to take sick leave. However, if you would like to share (or are interested in reducing some of the stigma surrounding mental health) you can reach out to your manager and say, “I think I would really benefit from taking a day just to recharge my batteries a bit.” , Dr. Grant said. “I would like to come back to work with all my energy. “

When employees are mentally and physically exhausted, it affects the quality of their work, their productivity and the people around them, added Dr. Grant.

“I think it’s easier to have a conversation about burnout than it is about feeling sad, depressed, or anxious, so I’d probably play it safe there and point out why it’s good for. the organization, not just for you, ”he said. .

If you’re up to the task, you can also try putting together a coalition of people in your department who are concerned about mental fatigue, said Dr Grant, whose latest book, “Think again: the power of knowing what you don’t know, ”challenges readers to change long-held thought patterns. As a group, you can discuss issues such as missed deadlines or mistakes that could be made worse by burnout, and then bring these issues to your manager, who can be motivated to find a solution. This way you can try to change the system for everyone including yourself.

What do you do on a “sad day”?

When deciding how to use a mental health day, it helps to think about what got you to this point in the first place. Do your personal relationships need attention? Are you exhausted from your workload and desperate to disconnect from it all? Have you had a particularly stressful week and want to spend some time decompressing? Perhaps it is a combination of several things.

Thinking ahead will help you use your day in the most meaningful way possible. While one person may benefit from a massage or a day of care, another person may want to paint or garden. Others will find the most value in reconnecting with friends or family members.