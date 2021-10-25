When you open your mouth, nonsense comes out, BJP spokesperson commented on Congress’s Supriya, then there was a dispute, the anchor had to intervene

In the TV debate on Aaj Tak, there was a fierce clash between BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Congress leader Supriya Shrinet. Actually, when Gaurav Bhatia was talking about himself, Supriya tried to interrupt his talk by calling him nonsense. After that the scale of Gaurav’s patience spilled out. He told Supriya that if you open your mouth then only nonsense comes out.

BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia did not stop here. He said that there is no one in the whole country a crap spokesperson from you. The tension increased so much that anchor Chitra Tripathi had to intervene. Chitra asked both not to make personal comments. Such things do not suit. To this Supriya said that you did not see who was making personal remarks. The anchor had to appeal to both of them to remain calm.

Chitra Tripathi had sought reply from BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia on Priyanka Gandhi’s health announcement. Priyanka has said today that if her party’s government comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, the public will be given free treatment facility up to Rs.10 lakh for any disease.

Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted on Monday, adding one more to the pledges already made, that during the Corona period and now due to government neglect in the fever spread in the state, everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP. For cheap and good treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if the government is formed, any disease will be free, up to 10 lakh government treatment.

When the anchor sought a reply from the BJP spokesperson on this announcement, he started commenting on Rahul Gandhi by referring to Purvanchal. When he used a word like immature for Rahul, Supriya interrupted and said that everything is rubbish. All these things are said nonsense. Gaurav cringed. He scolded Supriya fiercely. Supriya also retaliated to his words and gave a scathing reply.