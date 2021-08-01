When Your New York Kid Is in the Olympics, You Find a Way to Watch



Where did you watch the first game? The first game was at 4.30 a.m. My wife and I woke up to watch; you don’t wake up that early on a weekday unless you have some skin in the game. I took out my clothes the night before because I knew it would be so early. Our dog woke up around 5 a.m. so I did some half-time dog homework. I let him out, fed him, took him for a walk, and brought him back to watch with us. He was still a little groggy.

And the next one? The second game started at 7:30 am, which was much more reasonable. It was also the opening day of the championship of my golf club. My friend told me I should just record it and put it out of my mind and watch it later. I’m like “Dude, do you think I can ignore my daughter’s game?” So I ended up going to the club early and watching him at the restaurant on my own. People were probably thinking, “Who is this crazy man setting there?” “

When did you know crystal was an Olympic material? My daughter was born in Queens, but we moved to Rockville Center when she was little. Unbeknownst to us, it’s a huge soccer city, so she played. When Crystal was 8, one of the coaching parents said, “When she goes to the Olympics, get me tickets.”

What do you do before a game? I still talk to Crystal and tell her to enjoy the experience. We also talk after. If she has a tough game, like the first of these Olympics, I say it’s just one game and there will be the next one. If she’s doing well, I say nice things about the team and tell her to get some sleep.

Rower Charlotte Buck’s mother

Sharon Quayle, Nyack, New York State

Where did you watch the first race? The first run was 11:30 p.m. our time, so me and Charlotte’s dad watched at home. It was a little past my bedtime, so I first took a nap and watched in my pajamas.

How does it feel not to be with her? I was not sad not to be in Tokyo until the day of the opening ceremony and saw all the empty booths. It was just a reminder of all the traumas we’ve been through over the past year. As a healthcare worker – I now work in Montefiore in the Bronx – I saw it with my own eyes.

Where will you watch future races? I’m a member of a rowing club where Charlotte has also rowed and coached, so we’re going to have a wake-up party on the day of the final. We made t-shirts with “Tokyo Olympics” on the front and “Buck” on the back.