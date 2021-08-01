World

When Your New York Kid Is in the Olympics, You Find a Way to Watch

Where did you watch the first game? The first game was at 4.30 a.m. My wife and I woke up to watch; you don’t wake up that early on a weekday unless you have some skin in the game. I took out my clothes the night before because I knew it would be so early. Our dog woke up around 5 a.m. so I did some half-time dog homework. I let him out, fed him, took him for a walk, and brought him back to watch with us. He was still a little groggy.

And the next one? The second game started at 7:30 am, which was much more reasonable. It was also the opening day of the championship of my golf club. My friend told me I should just record it and put it out of my mind and watch it later. I’m like “Dude, do you think I can ignore my daughter’s game?” So I ended up going to the club early and watching him at the restaurant on my own. People were probably thinking, “Who is this crazy man setting there?” “

When did you know crystal was an Olympic material? My daughter was born in Queens, but we moved to Rockville Center when she was little. Unbeknownst to us, it’s a huge soccer city, so she played. When Crystal was 8, one of the coaching parents said, “When she goes to the Olympics, get me tickets.”

What do you do before a game? I still talk to Crystal and tell her to enjoy the experience. We also talk after. If she has a tough game, like the first of these Olympics, I say it’s just one game and there will be the next one. If she’s doing well, I say nice things about the team and tell her to get some sleep.

Where did you watch the first race? The first run was 11:30 p.m. our time, so me and Charlotte’s dad watched at home. It was a little past my bedtime, so I first took a nap and watched in my pajamas.

How does it feel not to be with her? I was not sad not to be in Tokyo until the day of the opening ceremony and saw all the empty booths. It was just a reminder of all the traumas we’ve been through over the past year. As a healthcare worker – I now work in Montefiore in the Bronx – I saw it with my own eyes.

Where will you watch future races? I’m a member of a rowing club where Charlotte has also rowed and coached, so we’re going to have a wake-up party on the day of the final. We made t-shirts with “Tokyo Olympics” on the front and “Buck” on the back.

