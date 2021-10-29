When Zeenat Aman reached Raj Kapoor’s office with a ‘burnt’ face, the showman was surprised to see

Zeenat Aman reached Raj Kapoor’s office without informing him. But the surprising thing is that at that time Raj Kapoor could not even recognize Zeenat.

Actress Zeenat Aman is considered to be a super bold actress between 70s and 80s. It would also not be wrong to say that Zeenat Aman told everyone the real definition of boldness in the industry. Before the arrival of Zeenat, where heroines were seen draped in saris, the trend of the film industry started changing a few years after the actress stepped into Bollywood.

More work started on heroine centric films. Zeenat Aman was working in a similar film which was being produced by Raj Kapoor. When Raj Kapoor was looking for a heroine for this film, Zeenat Aman came to know about it.

Although at that time Raj Kapoor and Zeenat Aman were also working together in a film. In 1982, the film Vakil Babu came in which apart from Zeenat Aman, Raj Kapoor was also working. During the shooting of this film, Raj Kapoor told her about his future plan as a friend. When Raj Kapoor explained the character of the lead of the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ to Zeenat Aman, she was very impressed. Zeenat had understood very well at that time what Raj Kapoor wanted in Satma Shivam Sundaram’s ‘Roopa’. In such a situation, Zeenat Aman got an idea.

Zeenat Aman reached Raj Kapoor’s office a few days later without informing him. But the surprising thing is that at that time Raj Kapoor could not even recognize Zeenat. Actually, Zeenat Aman had reached RK Studio in Roopa’s look. During this, the guard standing at the gate also stopped Zeenat, wearing a ghagra-choli, from going inside.

In fact, when the guard looked at Zeenat Aman’s face, one side of the actress was scorched. The guard felt that why would someone like this go to meet Raj Kapoor. When the guard did not let Zeenat inside even after saying lakhs, Zeenat said that she should go and tell Raj Kapoor that ‘Roopa’ has come. When the guard told this to Raj Kapoor, he could not understand and said that whatever is there, send him inside.

When Roopa came to Raj Kapoor’s office with a burnt face, Raj Kapoor was surprised to see the woman. He asked who are you? Then Zeenat said I – Roopa. On hearing the name Roopa, the thought of Satyam Shivam Sundar’s Roopa came to his mind. Then Zeenat herself told RK that she was Zeenat. Actually Raj Kapoor could not recognize Zeenat because of the burnt face. In order to become Roopa, Zeenat had pasted a wet tissue on her face so that it appeared as if her face was burnt. After this Raj Kapoor completely agreed that no one can play Roopa’s character better than Zeenat.