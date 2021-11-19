When Zeenat Aman was watching a movie alone in the theatre, a stranger sat nearby to make her feel uncomfortable; started chasing on the streets of london

Zeenat Aman, who made an entry in films by modeling since the age of 19, worked in more than one film in her career. In films like Hustle, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Heera Panna and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the boldness of the actress won the hearts of the people. In such a situation, Zeenat Aman had got special recognition in the country and abroad as well. Zeenat, a very popular actress of that era, was once completing the shooting of one of her films in London.

One day the shooting of the film was canceled, so Zeenat had a lot of time to spend with herself. So they decided that Zeenat would spend time in the hotel itself. But then he decided to watch the film. After which she got ready and went to see the film in a cinema hall in London. Not many people were present in the theater at that time. More than half the seats were vacant. In such a situation, Zeenat sat down on a comfortable seat with great ease.

Then an unknown person sat in the seat immediately next to Zeenat. Zeenat was very busy watching the film, so she did not realize that the person has been staring at her since she came. When Zeenat came to know about this, she was suddenly shocked. Zeenat’s heartbeat started increasing. She quietly got up from that place and went to another seat. After some time that person also came near him and sat at the same place.

When Zeenat again changed the place, then the stranger again followed Zeenat and sat on the same place where the actress was sitting. Now Zeenat decided that they should leave from this place. In such a situation, Zeenat started going back towards the hotel. Surprisingly, the person got so much courage that he followed Zeenat to his hotel.

When Zeenat Aman did not stop, the person stopped her way ahead and complemented her and said that – your beauty is unparalleled. Can we have coffee together? Hearing this, Zeenat looked at that person from top to bottom and thought that if he said yes now, then this mad lover would fall behind. In such a situation, Zeenat told him in an angry manner that if the beware follows me, I will get you arrested. Seeing Zeenat’s anger, the wind of that unknown person became tight and he ran away from there.

The post When Zeenat Aman was watching a movie alone in the theatre, a stranger sat nearby to make her feel uncomfortable; Chase was started on the streets of London appeared first on Jansatta.

#Zeenat #Aman #watching #movie #theatre #stranger #sat #nearby #feel #uncomfortable #started #chasing #streets #london