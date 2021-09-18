Where are all the Wedding DJs?

With more than 20 DJs on his roster at any one time, Gary Hoffman, who runs a DJ company, can’t even remember the time he’s had to shoo away a busy couple.

“I’ve never done that,” said Mr. Hoffman, founder of Brooklyn-based 74 Events, who has also been a DJ himself since 2001. I never – in my 17-and-a-half years of business – had to tell anyone we didn’t have any. “

Everything changed this year, as a tsunami of postponed 2020 weddings crashed onto Mr Hoffman’s calendar. They have faced several postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I stopped counting to about 400,” he said. “The reality was that at the start of the pandemic many couples were conservative or confused about how long this was going to last. I’ve had many couples postpone their dates two, three – and in some unique cases – four times.”

Right now, they have a handful of dates that are particularly popular. And it’s putting him in a difficult and unfamiliar situation. “I will use a specific example: September 18th,” said Mr. Hoffman. “I have four or five different emails sitting in a folder where I said to the couple, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry, I’m booked solid. But I’ll save this email and in case something changes,’ I’ll let you know.'”