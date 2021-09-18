Where are all the Wedding DJs?
With more than 20 DJs on his roster at any one time, Gary Hoffman, who runs a DJ company, can’t even remember the time he’s had to shoo away a busy couple.
“I’ve never done that,” said Mr. Hoffman, founder of Brooklyn-based 74 Events, who has also been a DJ himself since 2001. I never – in my 17-and-a-half years of business – had to tell anyone we didn’t have any. “
Everything changed this year, as a tsunami of postponed 2020 weddings crashed onto Mr Hoffman’s calendar. They have faced several postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I stopped counting to about 400,” he said. “The reality was that at the start of the pandemic many couples were conservative or confused about how long this was going to last. I’ve had many couples postpone their dates two, three – and in some unique cases – four times.”
Right now, they have a handful of dates that are particularly popular. And it’s putting him in a difficult and unfamiliar situation. “I will use a specific example: September 18th,” said Mr. Hoffman. “I have four or five different emails sitting in a folder where I said to the couple, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry, I’m booked solid. But I’ll save this email and in case something changes,’ I’ll let you know.'”
Jason Alexander Rubio and Diana Anzaldua, the husband and wife team behind Austin’s Best DJs based in Austin, Texas, have also struggled to manage the influx of postponed weddings that are now happening all at once. “We have seen a 300 percent increase in calling and emailing customers and bookings in the last one month,” Mr. Rubio said. “We’re doing our best to meet demand: hiring more employees and passing programs we can’t do for other DJs who can’t be as busy as us.”
Further complicating the process is identifying a DJ who fulfills the duo’s vision. “Finding the right fit based on style, experience and professionalism can be difficult these days because they can all be booked,” said Val Mensa, founder of TablePop, a platform for planning event experiences and an event in Burlington, NJ. Concierge. I know that a multicultural couple needs help finding a DJ that would be great for their cross-cultural wedding, which included afrobeats and indie-pop.
[Sign up for Love Letter and always get the latest in Modern Love, weddings, and relationships in the news by email.]
booking a dj
Like any major marriage decision, research is essential. Set a budget for DJ and entertainment. Mr. Rubio recommends allocating 8 to 10 percent of your total wedding budget. Then, check out the wedding website and list your top five DJs.
“Take a bit of an online chase, and check their social media and other reviews,” said Mr. Rubio. “Find out which DJ is best able to complement the overall vision of your wedding day and understand your vibe. See what other options DJs have – you may be able to book more services and not have to worry about paying too many vendors.”
If your DJ gets canceled
If you have a signed contract, review it carefully to see if there is a section that discusses cancellation and how you are covered.
“Good, reputable DJ companies will have a policy that doesn’t allow this to happen,” said Mr. Rubio. “If a DJ is unable to make it, the company should have a backup DJ who can cover easily. This is one advantage of booking a DJ company over Solo DJ”
If you can’t find the DJ
Dead end hit after dead end? Think of other places you may not have visited. According to Mr. Rubio, some DJs do not advertise on major wedding websites because of cost. And many others may not have websites and rely exclusively on social media to attract potential customers. Search Facebook and Instagram by typing “wedding dj” and the name of your destination.
“There are some good DJs on Instagram and Twitch,” said Schquita Goodwin, a Washington-based DJ. “But your most reliable source will probably be by asking around: alumni network, peers, kickball teams. The majority of my business is recommendations from past clients.”
What about a pre-recorded set?
While couples may be faced with this choice, Mr. Hoffman cautions against it. Without a live DJ to improvise and riff on the guests and their energy, a pre-recorded set may risk not matching the ambiance of the event as it unfolds in real time.
“It’s not really an ideal situation and I wouldn’t recommend it,” Mr Hoffman said. “Save your money for a honeymoon or mortgage. Just set up your own playlist for great background music, and don’t worry about the dance part.”
alternative music sources
Consider live musicians. Quartets, guitarists, and other artists can be contracted through freelancer sites like Fiverr and Upwork.
Ms. Goodwin said, “I would also consider searching local places with live music, such as a church or bookstore.” “However, the complete, most cost-effective method would be to rent a speaker from a local audio visual equipment rental service. Then, get your family and friends involved.”
Get familiar with your venue’s sound system and ask about audio connectivity so you can plug in your devices and equipment if necessary. Once these capabilities are confirmed, start paying attention to your favorite streaming service. Earlier this month, streaming music service, Tidal, launched Wedding Hub, a one-stop source for soundtracking all wedding-themed events like the procession and the first dance.
Spotify becomes the most popular. Don’t forget to sign up for a premium account to avoid awkward interruptions from ads during cocktail hour and dinner.
hiring a friend
Asking friends to flex your amateur spinning skills can be a suitable option, especially if a dance party is an absolute must. Mr Hoffman said he must have “a basic instinct” to choose music that is fun for everyone. But if they manage to get the party started, they may struggle to rein in the over-enthusiastic — and drunk — guests.
“It’s a serious gamble,” said Ms. Goodwin. “If you trust your friend, yes. If you don’t trust your friend, listen to their samples. If they can’t curate six hours of music, then no.”
One major con: turning friends into vendors. Even if they insist, it may not be worth the trouble.
“If your friend is already a DJ, sure,” said Mr. Rubio. “If not, it’s not the best idea. Plus, you want your friend to be there to celebrate and enjoy the special day with you, not to work.”
#Wedding #DJs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.