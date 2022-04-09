Where are the discounts available on iPhone 12 know how much you can buy for- iPhone 12

If you too have made up your mind to buy an iPhone or want to buy it, then good news has come for you. The biggest discount ever available on iPhone 12. The price of iPhone 12 in India is being discounted by online and offline stores. However, the iPhone 13 is currently available in the market.

iPhone 12 comes with Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. It also has dual rear cameras and is associated with the latest iOS release – iOS 15. The iPhone 12 – just like the iPhone 13 – supports 5G connectivity.

Where to buy iPhone 12

Apple devices and iPhones are sold in India on IndiaiStore. Right now the iPhone 12 is being sold here at a price of Rs 38,900. This includes an instant store discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange offer on replacement of the iPhone. This price applies to the 64GB model.

Apple is officially selling the iPhone 12 at a starting price of Rs 65,900. Hence, the discount available on the IndiaiStore.com site is being offered up to Rs.27,000. On which you can buy this phone for Rs 38,900.

how much discount on offline

Offline retail giant Vijay Sales is selling the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs 58,990 for the 64GB model. Customers can avail up to 7.5 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Federal Bank, RBL, IndusInd Bank or AU Small Finance Bank cards. Apart from this, there is also an exchange offer on the iPhone 12.

At the same time, Reliance Digital is selling the iPhone 12 for Rs 55,990 for the 64GB model. It is also offering up to 7.5 percent instant discount to customers using HDFC Bank cards.

Apart from this, Amazon is also selling the iPhone 12 with a starting price tag of Rs 53,999. Customers can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1500) using Citibank or Bank of Baroda cards. The e-commerce site is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 13,300.