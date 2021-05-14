Where are The Menendez brothers in 2021? TikTokers believe that they have enough cause to have their sentences mitigated



Joseph Lyle Menendez and Erik Galen Menendez, collectively often known as the Menendez brothers, are American brothers who have been convicted in 1996 for the brutal murders of their dad and mom, Jose Menendez and Mary ‘Kitty’. Initially, investigators didn’t think about the brothers as suspects, however the lavish life Lyle and Erik adopted shifted consideration to the ‘boys’, as their legal professional referred to them.

The Menendez brothers didn’t deny committing the murders, however they insisted that their sexually and emotionally abusive father drove them to the heinous act. The brothers have been initially tried individually, main to deadlocked juries and mistrials. They have been then tried collectively and located responsible.

The Menendez brothers will probably by no means depart the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California

On 2nd July 1996, Lyle and Erik have been sentenced to life in jail with out the potential of parole. Jail authorities assigned the pair to totally different prisons – Lyle to Mule Creek State Jail, and Erik to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

The pair couldn’t discuss on the telephone, however they wrote letters to one another and performed chess by sending strikes to one another by snail mail. Each brothers married after their incarceration. Lyle married mannequin Anna Eriksson in 1996, however the pair divorced in 2001 after Anna came upon that he’d been writing to different ladies.

In 2003, Lyle married journalist Rebecca Sneed at a ceremony held in the visiting space of Mule Creek State Jail. The pair had recognized one another for practically a decade earlier than tying the knot. Erik married his pen pal, Tammi Saccoman, at Folsom State Jail in a ready room. Erik informed Folks that his relationship with Tammi retains him going:

“Tammi is what will get me by. I can’t take into consideration the sentence. Once I do, I do it with a fantastic disappointment and a primal concern. I break into a chilly sweat. It’s so scary I simply haven’t come to phrases with it.”

The brothers lastly reunited on the Richard J. Donovan Facility in 2018. Per ABC Information, the brothers broke into tears after seeing one another for the primary time in many years. “They only hugged one another for a couple of minutes with out saying any phrases to one another,” Robert Rand, a journalist who’s coated the case since 1989, informed the publication.

“Then the jail officers allow them to spend an hour collectively in a room.” Having exhausted most of their appeals, it’s unlikely that the Menendez brothers will ever depart the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. The brothers have expressed remorse on the resolution they took to homicide their dad and mom.

“If I may take my consciousness now and return, I might have gone to the police and brought my probabilities in exposing what was taking place,” Lyle informed ABC Information in 2018. Erik shared an analogous message in a 2005 interview with Folks:

“I don’t deserve [this sentence]. I’m not saying what I did was proper or justifiable. However place one other little one in my life and see what occurs. The approach I reacted was so harmful to all. It was essentially the most terrible devastation. I killed the 2 folks I liked essentially the most.”

A gaggle of Gen Z TikTokers believe that the sentence given to the Menendez brothers was too harsh

The Menendez brothers would possibly have accomplished their appeals course of, however some TikTokers believe that they have enough cause to have their sentences mitigated. ‘The New Menendez Defenders’, as described by The New York Occasions, are a military of web defenders who believe that the justice system didn’t pay enough consideration to the brothers’ claims of abuse by the hands of their dad and mom.

The media additionally performed a job, because it brushed apart the brothers’ allegations and portrayed them as grasping murderers who killed for cash. The TikTok defenders, nonetheless, refuse to ignore the sexual abuse tales informed by the Menendez brothers.

Janne, a TikToker from Germany, posted a TikTok video of the brothers testifying about sexual abuse as somber music performed in the background, incomes greater than one million likes. It’s one of many myriad of movies attempting to draw consideration to one other motive to the murders, a motive that would obtain extra consideration immediately than it did thirty years in the past.

“Watching somebody describe some of these experiences is all the time very unhappy and really compelling,” Janne informed ABC Information. The TikTokers are maybe extra goal as they didn’t expertise the sensational protection of the trial. All they have is footage of the trial and interviews given by the brothers.

Based mostly on the proof obtainable to them, the Menendez brothers’ accusations ought to have carried extra weight in trial.