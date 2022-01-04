Where can I get the cheapest electric car in the country Subsidy up to 2.5 lakhs in this place know offer details – Where can I get the cheapest electric car in the country? Subsidy up to 2.5 lakh in this place, know

The Maharashtra government is giving the maximum subsidy of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The state government has extended this scheme till 31 March 2022.

The craze of people for electric vehicle is increasing day by day. If you are also thinking of buying a new electric vehicle on the new year, then know that in which state of the country you are going to get the highest subsidy from the government. In fact, the Central and State Governments had started the FAME-2 subsidy scheme to promote electric vehicles in the country. In which subsidy is given by the government for buying electric vehicles. Let us know in which state the maximum subsidy is being given.

Maharashtra government extended the last date – The Maharashtra government is giving the maximum subsidy of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the purchase of an electric vehicle. Before which the last date was 31 December 2021. But in view of the enthusiasm of the people, the state government has extended this scheme till March 31, 2022. If you also buy an electric vehicle in Maharashtra, then you can get a subsidy of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

2.5 lakh subsidy will be available on these taxes – The Maharashtra government is giving a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh on only two taxes. In which Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. Apart from these electric cars, there are electric cars like Hyundai Kone, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron in the country. But at present, no subsidy has been given on these cars by the Maharashtra government. If you buy Tata Tigar EV or Nexon EV in any city of Maharashtra by 31st March 2022, you will save Rs 2.5 lakh.

This is the plan of Maharashtra government- The state government has put an incentive plan up to Rs 1.5 lakh on 10,000 electric vehicles. Incentive up to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh on 1 thousand electric buses and the benefit of this incentive will be available only for buses of government undertakings. At the same time, the government plans to have 25 percent electric buses in the fleet of government buses by 2025.

Purpose of the policy to remove pollution from the states – The policy aims to assist in the adoption of sustainable and clean mobility solutions in Maharashtra. It aims to make Maharashtra the number one state in terms of adoption of electric vehicles in the country. In future, the state government’s effort is to take Maharashtra far ahead in the field of electric vehicles, so that the state can become a hub for investors. The government estimates that this will reduce fuel consumption by 30 to 50% by 2025.