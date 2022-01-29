Where can you watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss, how to vote, who will be the guest? learn everything

Bigg Boss Finale: The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to be telecast in two parts. The first half will air on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm. The second part will be telecast on Sunday 30 January.

Bigg Boss 15 Finale:Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Where can you watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss, how to vote The wait is finally over. The grand finale of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to happen on 30th January and everyone is quite excited to announce the name of the winner. The fans of the show are very excited to know who will lift the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Bollywood star Salman Khan is hosting this show. Like season 14, BB 15 also got an extension, but only for a week. So now before the finale, we tell you when and where to watch the final episode of season 15, who are the finalists, who are the guests, and many more.

The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to be telecast in two parts. The first half will air on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm. The second part will be telecast on Sunday 30 January. Viewers will have to switch to Colors TV to watch the finale.

Where can you watch the grand finale: If you do not have a TV at home, do not worry, you can watch unedited videos on Voot App and MX Player. Jio users can watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 live on Jio TV, while Airtel users can watch it live on Airtel Xstream. Vodafone users can watch it on Vodafone Play and BSNL customers can watch the live telecast of the finale episode on the mobile TV app.

Guests in the finale: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be held on January 30 with the announcement of the winner. From Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday to Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan, many celebs will grace the BB15 stage.

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen promoting their film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ on the show.

Along with this, Shahnaz Gill will also be seen paying tribute to Siddharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss 15. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, affectionately known as Sidnaaz, were the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 15 Trophy: In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan reached the BB15 sets to unveil this season’s winner’s trophy. Gauahar Khan not only gave a glimpse of the gleaming trophy but also took a test of the contestants’ victory in the show. This time the glittering trophy is quite stylish and is in the shape of a feather. This trophy looks gleaming like gold. Let us tell you that every year the design of the trophy is exactly the same as the Bigg Boss gate.

Top 6 Contestants: The top 6 finalists of the show are Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek Sahajpal, Rashmi Desai and Shamita Shetty. They managed to make it to the finale by clearing all the tasks. However, there is speculation that the show may soon see a surprise elimination. Meanwhile, in the episode of January 27, Rakhi Sawant was eliminated.

Prateek Sahajpal’s Game: Every finalist in the game has his own strength. Prateek Sahajpal has shown a strong game in the house of Bigg Boss 15. Not only did he have strong opinions in the house; Rather he confidently expressed it to his co-contestants as well. He came across as a strong minded contestant and never got into irrational fights with others for footage. Very few people are aware of Prateek Sahajpal’s anger in the house.

Stunning Game: Talking about Tejashwi, she is one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss 15. Throughout her game on the show, she came across as a strong headed figure. When Bhai needed to give her opinion, the actress did so in a scintillating manner. Tejasswi kept her views firmly and stood up for the right things in the reality show.

Shamita Shetty’s increased fan following: Meanwhile, several fan pages have already declared Shamita Shetty as the winner of this season, and many celebs are openly supporting her. He has built a huge fanbase for himself. During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan often targeted her, making Shamita come out stronger. She often found herself in constant fights with Salman.

Strong Contestant Karan Kundrra: Along with this, let us tell you that Karan Kundrra fell in love with Tejashwi Prakash, but the actor never let their relationship affect his game plan. Throughout his game in Bigg Boss 15, Karan has stuck to his terms, and he has never depended on Tejashwi to move on. Along with this, he did not let his friendship with Umar Riaz affect the game.