Where did it all go so wrong for Joule?
'Move Fast and Vape Things'
Adam Bowen and James Monsey set out to improve the lives of a billion people by getting rid of cigarettes, at their behest.
But somewhere along the way from fledgling start-up to Silicon Valley juggernaut, his company, Juul, tragically shut down. Instead of opposing Big Tobacco and accelerating the end of smoking, Juul’s flavored e-cigarettes became a popular on-ramp for a new generation of nicotine addicts.
Attracted by the candy fruit flavor and lively marketing, teens like Jackie Franklin found that Juul packed an undeniable rush of nicotine, which she was increasingly craving. After getting hooked in high school, she was consuming three Joule pods a day.
Now, Franklin can’t pedal her bicycle without stopping, short of breath, his inhaler hiss, because doctors tell her it’s probably vapor-induced asthma.
“My lungs really feel like they’re getting a murmur,” she said. “I can’t explain it – it happens so bad.”
In “Move Fast and Vape Things,” a new documentary from The New York Times on FX and Hulu, you’ll hear from public health experts, including Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, who attributed the Joule. A youth vapor crisis. And some of the advertising and marketing executives who helped make e-cigarettes so attractive to young customers like Franklin now say the ambivalence they previously felt has become an outright regret.
“Your first instinct is to say: ‘Wow, this is successful. People are using it,'” said Erica Halverson, Juul’s former marketing manager. “On the second instinct, it’s like, ‘Oh crap, the wrong people. are being used.'”
See how a company founded with the intention of loosening Big Tobacco’s grip on smokers followed in the footsteps of cigarette makers, triggering a health crisis that trapped millions of American teens.
The New York Times Presents airs Friday, September 17 on FX and is streaming on Hulu.
