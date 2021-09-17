Where did it all go so wrong for Joule?

‘Move Fast and Weap Things’

producer/director John Pappas

reporter/producer sheila kaplan

reporter Julie Creswell

Watch Friday, September 17th at 10pm on FX, and Hulu it. stream on.

Adam Bowen and James Monsey set out to improve the lives of a billion people by getting rid of cigarettes, at their behest.

But somewhere along the way from fledgling start-up to Silicon Valley juggernaut, his company, Juul, tragically shut down. Instead of opposing Big Tobacco and accelerating the end of smoking, Juul’s flavored e-cigarettes became a popular on-ramp for a new generation of nicotine addicts.

Attracted by the candy fruit flavor and lively marketing, teens like Jackie Franklin found that Juul packed an undeniable rush of nicotine, which she was increasingly craving. After getting hooked in high school, she was consuming three Joule pods a day.