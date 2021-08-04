Where Do Theater Artists Go to Ask Questions? Poughkeepsie.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – For Michael R. Jackson, the question was pretty specific. What kind of underline do you write for a melodramatic yet serious musical inspired by soap operas, Lifetime movies and “Law and Order: SVU”?

Jackson has been developing his musical “White Girl in Danger” since 2017, through so many workshops and readings that he can barely list them all. He had already figured out the plot, about a black actress from a surrealist soap opera who projects, from the “black field”, to eclipse the white stars and have her own story.

Now he needed to find something smaller but crucial: how to apply organ pricks, menacing monotones, and other instrumental plot thickeners that would emphasize satire and keep audiences on track.

This is the reason why he recently spent two weeks on the majestic Marist College campus here, working in free rehearsal rooms and sleeping in an undergraduate dormitory. He was the guest of New York Stage and Film, the quietly influential incubator of new plays and musicals (and TV scripts and scripts) offering workshops and residencies throughout the year. And while its theatrical season each summer is a staple in the industry, even that is more inward-looking than outward-facing, with only a few performances of each show and no reviews allowed.