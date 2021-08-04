Where Do Theater Artists Go to Ask Questions? Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – For Michael R. Jackson, the question was pretty specific. What kind of underline do you write for a melodramatic yet serious musical inspired by soap operas, Lifetime movies and “Law and Order: SVU”?
Jackson has been developing his musical “White Girl in Danger” since 2017, through so many workshops and readings that he can barely list them all. He had already figured out the plot, about a black actress from a surrealist soap opera who projects, from the “black field”, to eclipse the white stars and have her own story.
Now he needed to find something smaller but crucial: how to apply organ pricks, menacing monotones, and other instrumental plot thickeners that would emphasize satire and keep audiences on track.
This is the reason why he recently spent two weeks on the majestic Marist College campus here, working in free rehearsal rooms and sleeping in an undergraduate dormitory. He was the guest of New York Stage and Film, the quietly influential incubator of new plays and musicals (and TV scripts and scripts) offering workshops and residencies throughout the year. And while its theatrical season each summer is a staple in the industry, even that is more inward-looking than outward-facing, with only a few performances of each show and no reviews allowed.
Call it a janitorial service for ongoing work.
“Those days have been nothing short of amazing and priceless,” Jackson told me last week as “White Girl” prepared for her debut in an open tent along the Hudson River. He wasn’t talking about the festival boxes; the Marist season was pay what you can. On the contrary, like every artist I spoke to, he was excited about what he had learned in rehearsal and what he expected to learn from the audience this weekend as he laughed, gasped. , applauded or was silent.
“What question are you asking that you can’t ask anywhere else?” Said Chris Burney, Artistic Director of Stage and Film, discussing what he sees as the organization’s mission. “What is your big dream project? This is why we are here, outside the confines of the commercial theater.
Out of bounds, maybe, but no stranger to him. Many shows developed at Stage and Film over its 37 seasons have had a long and profitable afterlife. The best known is “Hamilton”, which first appeared as “The Hamilton Mixtape” in 2013, but Poughkeepsie was also a stage in the journey of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, “The Humans” by Stephen Karam and “A 24 Decades of Popular Music History,” by Taylor Mac.
It was big jobs, as was “White Girl”: Stage and Film hosted Jackson and a 22-person company, while providing advice, support, space, and two paid apprentices. Jackson, who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his musical “A Strange Loop,” which is now heading to Broadway, is also a big name, and “White Girl” is already on track for a New York production, after several workshops over the past two years at the Vineyard Theater.
But the smaller shows of the season, by artists not yet so well known, received much the same treatment as they set out to answer their own idiosyncratic questions. Although I couldn’t see Florencia Iriondo’s “South”, which turned her five-character musical into a solo show so that it could be performed more easily in a pandemic environment, I saw the other four productions. on offer, three in the tent and one in line, with a huge star, Billy Porter, attached.
At any point in their evolution, from far from over to near-done, the shows have received the same careful and sheltered broadcast. The audience included theater professionals, but they did not bring with them the greenhouse feeling that so often and unnecessarily weighs on development work in New York City.
Well the tent was hot, especially in the mornings. (Admission included preventative temperature control as well as a casual paper fan.) And the atmosphere was more informal than in previous seasons, which took place in the theaters on the nearby Vassar College campus.
The Switch wasn’t an aesthetic choice, however. Two weeks before Burney announced his first season as artistic director, in March 2020, the pandemic struck. Vassar closed its doors in the middle of spring break, which meant that Stage and Film, even if it was operating in the summer, could not make it there; the dormitories that usually housed the artists were filled with abandoned students’ belongings.
Vassar programs have been canceled, but some of this season’s most promising productions have come out of the disaster. One was “Mexodus,” by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, which started when Quijada “scrolled through good old Facebook many years ago,” he told me, and came across a bit of history he had never learned, about the thousands of Blacks who had escaped slavery not by the familiar northern route, but by a southern route, leading to Mexico.
“My parents” – who are from El Salvador – “both crossed paths in the ’70s,” said Quijada, which means from Mexico to the United States. “I wanted to explore this reverse frontier story, but I didn’t know how I would do it on my own. “
He didn’t have to do it; Robinson, whom he met at a conference, was on board the minute Quijada shared the idea; they started riffing on ideas the next day, one of which became the first song.
“It might have been just a little passion project,” says Robinson, “if Stage and Film hadn’t set it on fire.”
The fire came in the form of an offer, said Quijada, who had previously worked with the institution: “They said, ‘Do you want to do something? We have funds.
This is not the kind of question artists, regardless of their level of experience, usually hear from producers. When Quijada and Robinson lifted their jaws off the ground, they shared their idea, which as yet had no plot or structure.
Stage and Film loved it anyway, suggesting the two write a song each month from their 40s in different cities as they built the story into a virtual concept album. Then when the live theater returned, Burney vowed to bring them to Poughkeepsie to work there in person. “They even sent me a new bow for my bass,” said Robinson.
By the time the two arrived here in July, the sheet music was in good shape to tell the story they had settled on, about a slave black man (played by Robinson) crossing the Rio Grande for travel to Mexico after murdering a white man who raped his sister. He nearly died on the way but is brought back to health by a Mexican farmer (Quijada) with a troubled past.
The specific question the writers had to answer was technical: How could they perform the music they had created electronically during the pandemic, including frequent loops, in a live environment?
When I saw “Mexodus” they were still sorting out this complicated choreography, but that never hampered the story or the comments the artists were getting from the audience.
The creators of “Interstate,” a more traditional pop-rock musical – if they were non-traditional characters – wanted to tackle a problem that was itself more traditional: how their second act could best develop the themes. from the first ? After nine years of work, the setup, about a lesbian and a transgender man doing a duet called Queer Malady, was working very well. But when a development production in Minneapolis was shut down by the pandemic, Melissa Li and Kit Yan felt the rest of their show, focusing on the duo’s conflict and a desperate fan, still needed work. The stage and the cinema intervened.
So the presentation I saw skipped the first hour, starting only two songs before what would normally be intermission. If this shortcut meant meeting the characters in the middle of the arc, it made the audience feel like they were meeting the show in the middle of the arc as well; like the other Stage and Film productions, it revealed itself before being set in stone.
It’s a thrill pretty much unique to this development model. Yet a static production of new works can also be exciting. This was the case with Porter’s show, “Sanctuary,” for which he wrote the book, about a pop diva with big problems, and Kurt carr writes the gospel score.
The video that aired recently for five days did not include any dialogue; Porter says his work with Stage and Film aims to set the tone of the book’s scenes against the backdrop of such overwhelming music. (The soloists included Deborah Cox and Ledisi; Broadway Inspirational Voices was the luxury chorus.) If it wasn’t quite scene and not quite movie, “Sanctuary” is nonetheless the kind of thing Stage and Film does. the best: allow you to discover new works before all his questions are answered.
#Theater #Artists #Questions #Poughkeepsie
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.