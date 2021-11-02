Where does India stand, how much way is left

Despite taking several steps, India’s efforts to deal with the climate emergency have not paid off. It has a long way to go on the way to tough measures for the promise of being carbon-free. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the meeting of the United Nations Climate Change, ie COP26, in Glasgow, is representing the world’s third largest pollution emitting country. Coal accounts for 70 percent of the electricity generation in India. The Prime Minister’s attempt is to project India as a country that is part of the solution to climate change and not the problem. India is yet to submit its plans to combat climate change, but it is believed that it may revise its targets announced in 2015.

Paris climate agreement goals

According to the UN Environment Program’s emissions report, India is among the leading countries on track to meet its targets set under the historic Paris climate agreement. For example, India plans to cut the emissions intensity of GDP, the amount of carbon emitted per unit of GDP, by about 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels. India has achieved a reduction in emissions intensity of its GDP by 21 per cent by 2020 relative to 2005 levels. India is also moving closer to its 2015 target of sharing non-fossil fuel based power generation capacity to around 40 per cent. It expects to achieve this target by 2023.

carbon free promise

India is lagging behind in its promise to add 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to its carbon sink through tree plantation. The plan to privatize the coal mining sector has further dented this commitment. India’s goals, in the opinion of experts, are based on geopolitical realities rather than being based on science. India’s climate ambition is not scientific. By the way, no country is doing enough work to save the earth. Going by the revised targets, India is in a position to promise to achieve the highest level of coal use before 2030. This means that the country should fix the maximum amount of coal consumption in a particular year and then reduce it in the coming years to bring it down to net zero. Unlike other major emitters, India has not yet committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

condition of pollution

Today, 21 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. The adverse effects of climate change have become the biggest challenges to people’s health and far-reaching economic progress. India accounts for 7.1 percent of the global emissions of greenhouse gases. In such a situation, India has its own challenges. By all estimates, each country’s contribution under the 2015 Paris climate agreement is not enough to limit global warming to an average of two degrees Celsius. There does not seem to be any scope to bring it to the ambitious target of 1.5 °C.

what is the way

By 2030, 60 percent of India’s energy needs are targeted to come from renewable energy sources. There should also be more emphasis on solar and wind energy. Hydroelectric projects have adverse effects on the ecology. The biggest challenge is the use of coal, which produces the most carbon emissions. In such a situation, by increasing the sources of renewable energy, we will be able to get rid of the compulsion of using coal. The second step is to rapidly move towards a greener mode of transport. This will require investment of about $180 billion from the private and public sector by 2030. Third, India will need to re-imagine urban housing. New residential projects and commercial properties will have to have green rules.

issue of displacement

The number of people being displaced in India due to natural calamities is increasing rapidly. Poor people are unable to bear the loss of these calamities.

Researchers from the ‘International Institute for Environment and Development’ have found that the country’s poorest people are forced to leave their homes and move to other places due to this. Researchers surveyed 1,000 households in three states. 70 percent of the people surveyed said that they were displaced immediately after the natural disaster. Many of the country’s poor people have been unable to bear the devastation caused by seasonal disasters. Droughts, rising sea levels and floods have put more pressure on those already struggling.

what say are knowledgeable

Despite being able to provide climate finance assistance, developed countries have done nothing concrete. Developed nations have failed to meet the target of providing US$100 billion a year for cooperation to developing countries since 2009. Despite this, they are calling it their ambitious target till 2025.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union Environment Minister

India is well on track to achieve the goals and is clearly the best performer among the G20 countries in climate action. According to the Climate Change Performance Index 2021, India is among the top ten best performing countries in the world.