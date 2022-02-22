World

Where does NY rank in 2022’s most sinful states?

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Where does NY rank in 2022’s most sinful states?
Written by admin
Where does NY rank in 2022’s most sinful states?

Where does NY rank in 2022’s most sinful states?

play 593207 960 720 36768100 ver1.0

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each of the 50 states has its own unique virtues and vices. To determine which states are most likely to give in to their sinful desires, WalletHub compared them across 47 key indicators of immoral behavior.

New York ranked number 13 on the list. Here’s a breakdown by all seven sinful behavior categories:

  • 18th for anger and hatred
  • 28th for jealousy
  • 48th for excesses and vices
  • 50th for greed
  • 5th for lust
  • 1st for vanity
  • 17th for laziness

So, according to the new study, New Yorkers are very giving people- but we sure do love ourselves. The vanity ranking came primarily from the number of beauty salons per capita in each state, which New York has no shortage of.

The most sinful state, to little surprise, was the home of the Sin City itself- Nevada. Ranking dead last was the state of Idaho, although they were middle of the pack when it came to laziness. A full state-by-state breakdown is shown in the table below.

Rank State WalletHub Vice Index Anger and Hatred Jealousy Excesses & Vices Greed Lust Vanity Laziness
1 Nevada 57.17 9 1 7 1 7 27 4
2 California 54.07 12 16 38 24 2 2 25
3 Texas 51.85 30 12 37 29 1 6 24
4 Florida 50.90 38 9 44 41 3 3 11
5 Louisiana 50.14 4 8 1 25 12 34 3
6 Tennessee 50.02 2 14 6 5 13 21 21
7 Pennsylvania 49.96 34 29 22 12 4 5 23
8 Georgia 48.92 11 3 29 49 17 10 9
9 South Carolina 48.82 3 10 12 16 21 26 10
10 Illinois 48.77 10 11 32 46 11 7 15
11 Washington 48.46 44 2 42 15 14 11 35
12 New Jersey 47.45 45 31 47 6 8 4 31
13 New York 47.29 18 28 48 50 5 1 17
14 Delaware 46.34 37 5 16 2 33 38 7
15 Oklahoma 45.81 16 22 13 3 23 36 8
16 Arkansas 45.11 1 4 4 37 36 43 12
17 North Carolina 44.76 36 23 18 14 18 14 27
18 Arizona 44.42 23 13 35 33 10 17 18
19 Ohio 43.98 33 32 2 45 6 13 16
20 Maryland 43.94 31 15 28 32 9 12 32
21 Colorado 42.15 20 7 27 40 22 15 46
22 Michigan 42.12 15 39 11 21 19 16 26
23 Virginia 41.85 43 34 42 11 15 8 39
24 Missouri 41.64 6 21 10 31 34 25 20
25 New Mexico 41.11 17 17 31 27 16 44 6
26 Alabama 40.99 8 18 9 30 44 35 13
27 Mississippi 40.64 13 27 17 9 46 49 2
28 Rhode Island 39.90 39 20 34 7 39 32 14
29 Kentucky 39.34 25 40 5 18 27 37 5
30 Massachusetts 38.69 49 26 41 43 24 9 43
31 Indiana 38.33 14 37 3 42 20 22 22
32 Kansas 38.27 32 6 25 39 30 31 34
33 West Virginia 37.18 29 45 14 20 25 50 1
34 Wisconsin 37.11 22 43 20 19 26 20 37
35 Oregon 36.75 26 19 30 44 35 24 28
36 Montana 36.26 7 33 8 17 42 48 44
37 Alaska 36.06 5 30 33 10 48 39 41
38 Hawaii 35.32 48 25 26 23 50 29 29
39 Maine 33.99 27 36 19 22 38 42 40
40 Connecticut 33.42 47 38 45 35 40 19 38
41 Nebraska 33.41 24 41 24 28 29 33 42
42 Utah 32.64 42 24 50 47 28 23 50
43 North Dakota 32.63 40 42 40 4 32 40 49
44 Minnesota 32.22 46 35 49 34 45 18 48
45 New Hampshire 30.78 50 46 23 13 43 28 45
46 Iowa 30.71 28 49 15 36 47 30 36
47 South Dakota 30.54 19 48 46 26 31 47 33
48 Vermont 30.48 21 47 21 8 49 45 47
49 Wyoming 29.16 35 44 39 48 37 46 19
50 Idaho 28.03 41 50 36 38 41 41 30
Data courtesy WalletHub.

Our differences aside, the cost of statewide sins is something we have to share as a nation. Gambling costs the United States around $5 billion per year, while over $300 billion funds smoking addictions nationwide. While many people have pledged to quit their vices, that task is easier said than done- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data used to create this ranking was collected by Wallethub from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TransUnion, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri’s Updated Demographics (2021 estimates), Parents For Megan’s Law Inc., The Crime Victims Center, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Wired, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Gun Violence Archive, Fraser Institute, PornHub, U.S. Department of Commerce, National Center of Education Statistics, United Health Foundation, Google Ads, Kars4Kids and The Southern Poverty Law Center.

#rank #2022s #sinful #states

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New Biden Covid-19 Plan Will Reimburse At-Home Tests

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment