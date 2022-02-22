Where does NY rank in 2022’s most sinful states?





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each of the 50 states has its own unique virtues and vices. To determine which states are most likely to give in to their sinful desires, WalletHub compared them across 47 key indicators of immoral behavior.

New York ranked number 13 on the list. Here’s a breakdown by all seven sinful behavior categories:

18th for anger and hatred

28th for jealousy

48th for excesses and vices

50th for greed

5th for lust

1st for vanity

17th for laziness

So, according to the new study, New Yorkers are very giving people- but we sure do love ourselves. The vanity ranking came primarily from the number of beauty salons per capita in each state, which New York has no shortage of.

The most sinful state, to little surprise, was the home of the Sin City itself- Nevada. Ranking dead last was the state of Idaho, although they were middle of the pack when it came to laziness. A full state-by-state breakdown is shown in the table below.

Rank State WalletHub Vice Index Anger and Hatred Jealousy Excesses & Vices Greed Lust Vanity Laziness 1 Nevada 57.17 9 1 7 1 7 27 4 2 California 54.07 12 16 38 24 2 2 25 3 Texas 51.85 30 12 37 29 1 6 24 4 Florida 50.90 38 9 44 41 3 3 11 5 Louisiana 50.14 4 8 1 25 12 34 3 6 Tennessee 50.02 2 14 6 5 13 21 21 7 Pennsylvania 49.96 34 29 22 12 4 5 23 8 Georgia 48.92 11 3 29 49 17 10 9 9 South Carolina 48.82 3 10 12 16 21 26 10 10 Illinois 48.77 10 11 32 46 11 7 15 11 Washington 48.46 44 2 42 15 14 11 35 12 New Jersey 47.45 45 31 47 6 8 4 31 13 New York 47.29 18 28 48 50 5 1 17 14 Delaware 46.34 37 5 16 2 33 38 7 15 Oklahoma 45.81 16 22 13 3 23 36 8 16 Arkansas 45.11 1 4 4 37 36 43 12 17 North Carolina 44.76 36 23 18 14 18 14 27 18 Arizona 44.42 23 13 35 33 10 17 18 19 Ohio 43.98 33 32 2 45 6 13 16 20 Maryland 43.94 31 15 28 32 9 12 32 21 Colorado 42.15 20 7 27 40 22 15 46 22 Michigan 42.12 15 39 11 21 19 16 26 23 Virginia 41.85 43 34 42 11 15 8 39 24 Missouri 41.64 6 21 10 31 34 25 20 25 New Mexico 41.11 17 17 31 27 16 44 6 26 Alabama 40.99 8 18 9 30 44 35 13 27 Mississippi 40.64 13 27 17 9 46 49 2 28 Rhode Island 39.90 39 20 34 7 39 32 14 29 Kentucky 39.34 25 40 5 18 27 37 5 30 Massachusetts 38.69 49 26 41 43 24 9 43 31 Indiana 38.33 14 37 3 42 20 22 22 32 Kansas 38.27 32 6 25 39 30 31 34 33 West Virginia 37.18 29 45 14 20 25 50 1 34 Wisconsin 37.11 22 43 20 19 26 20 37 35 Oregon 36.75 26 19 30 44 35 24 28 36 Montana 36.26 7 33 8 17 42 48 44 37 Alaska 36.06 5 30 33 10 48 39 41 38 Hawaii 35.32 48 25 26 23 50 29 29 39 Maine 33.99 27 36 19 22 38 42 40 40 Connecticut 33.42 47 38 45 35 40 19 38 41 Nebraska 33.41 24 41 24 28 29 33 42 42 Utah 32.64 42 24 50 47 28 23 50 43 North Dakota 32.63 40 42 40 4 32 40 49 44 Minnesota 32.22 46 35 49 34 45 18 48 45 New Hampshire 30.78 50 46 23 13 43 28 45 46 Iowa 30.71 28 49 15 36 47 30 36 47 South Dakota 30.54 19 48 46 26 31 47 33 48 Vermont 30.48 21 47 21 8 49 45 47 49 Wyoming 29.16 35 44 39 48 37 46 19 50 Idaho 28.03 41 50 36 38 41 41 30 Data courtesy WalletHub.

Our differences aside, the cost of statewide sins is something we have to share as a nation. Gambling costs the United States around $5 billion per year, while over $300 billion funds smoking addictions nationwide. While many people have pledged to quit their vices, that task is easier said than done- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data used to create this ranking was collected by Wallethub from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TransUnion, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri’s Updated Demographics (2021 estimates), Parents For Megan’s Law Inc., The Crime Victims Center, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Wired, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Gun Violence Archive, Fraser Institute, PornHub, U.S. Department of Commerce, National Center of Education Statistics, United Health Foundation, Google Ads, Kars4Kids and The Southern Poverty Law Center.