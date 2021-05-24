Where does Phil Mickelson Live? The Golfer’s upcoming move to Florida explored

Where does Phil Mickelson Dwell? The Golfer’s upcoming move to Florida explored



Phil Mickelson, aka Lefty and Phil the Thrill, etched his title into the historical past books in Might 2021 by turning into the oldest main championship winner within the historical past of the PGA Championship. Three weeks earlier than he turns 51, Phil delivered a masterful efficiency, edging out Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to elevate the Wanamaker Trophy.

Lefty has racked up 45 wins on the PGA Tour, together with six main championships. He has spent 25 years within the high 50 of the Official World Golf Rating and is a life member of the PGA Tour. Phil hopes that his newest win proves that age isn’t a barrier to success.

Phil plans to move from San Diego, California, to Jupiter Island, Florida

Phil Mickelson is planning on transferring from San Diego, California, to Jupiter Island, Florida. Mickelson and his spouse Amy have acquired a plot on the star-studded Island, however in accordance to Mickelson, development is but to begin.

“We nonetheless have to construct,” Phil advised Golfweek. “Now we have rather a lot. We haven’t constructed on it but.” If he strikes to Jupiter Island, Phil will reside shut to a few of the most well-known golfers on the earth. Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and lots of others reside on the Island. Donald Trump, an avid golfer, lists Jupiter Island as one in every of his winter weekend getaways.

Mickelson has already joined Michael Jordan’s unique golf membership, The Grove XXIII. He acknowledged on The Dan Patrick Present that he views his membership within the invite-only membership as an effective way to observe and play golf. Mickelson stated:

“You’ve to be invited. Happily, I do know quite a lot of members there, and my spouse and I simply purchased rather a lot pretty shut, about 10 to quarter-hour away. So it’ll be an amazing place to play and observe.”

Phil’s move to Jupiter Island could be impressed by the State’s tax legal guidelines

“A number of nice issues across the space,” a coy Phil advised Golfweek when the publication requested him concerning the motivation behind his move. Nevertheless, a quote by Phil in 2013 would possibly shed some gentle on his move to The Sunshine State. Phil stated:

“There are going to be some drastic adjustments for me as a result of I occur to be in that zone that has been focused each federally and by the state, and it doesn’t work for me proper now. So I’m going to have to make some adjustments.”

The tax charge in California is undoubtedly larger in California than in Florida, as Florida has no state revenue tax. Phil gained’t be the primary golfer to move to Florida due to the State’s taxation legal guidelines. “I moved out of right here again in ’96 for that cause,” Tiger Woods stated in 2013.