Where Guru Nanakdev went Taliban removed Nishan Sahib killed Afghan governments media head

The Taliban have reportedly removed the Sikh religious flag Nishan Sahib from the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Chamkani in Afghanistan’s Paktia province. The historic Gurdwara was visited by the first Guru of the Sikhs, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Several pictures are viral on social media which report about the incident. However, ‘Jansatta’ has not been able to verify the facts and official statement from government agencies is awaited.

Last year, the Taliban abducted an Afghan Sikh, Nedan Singh Sachdeva, from this gurdwara. The Indian government then strongly condemned the attack and expressed concern over the abduction of members of the minority community in Afghanistan. “We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan, by terrorists,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The targeting and harassment of members of the minority community by terrorists at the behest of outside supporters is a matter of grave concern.

In one such violent incident, at least 25 Sikhs were killed when an ISIS gunman opened fire at Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurdwara in Shor Bazar, Kabul. As of 2020, there were around 650 Sikhs in Afghanistan. The members of the community had written to the Indian Embassy in Kabul to rescue them from special planes.

It is known that amidst the continuous withdrawal of American troops, incidents of violence are being carried out by the Taliban in Afghanistan. India has expressed concern over the delicate situation in Afghanistan and advocated that peace in Afghanistan is important.

The assassination of the Afghan government’s media head: The Taliban shot dead the director of a state media information center in Afghanistan on Friday. The murder is the latest in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group’s fighters had killed Dawa Khan Mainapal, who ran the government’s press campaign for local and foreign media.





