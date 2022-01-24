Where Hedgewar did Satyagraha, a museum will be built there

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had organized ‘Jungle Satyagraha’ in 1930 at Pusad in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The Union Culture Ministry is now going to build a museum at the same place. Rajya Sabha nominated MP Rakesh Sinha had demanded in Parliament last year to build this museum.

In a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Culture, it has been said that Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Rakesh Sinha in a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on February 11, 2021, said that in 1930, thousands of people under the leadership of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had conducted Satyagraha. Sinha had demanded that a museum be constructed at the site of Satyagraha in Pusad (Yavatmal) Maharashtra to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence. Instructions have been given by the Ministry to prepare a detailed report in this regard.

According to Hedgewar’s biographer Rakesh Sinha, the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ also includes rejuvenation of places related to India’s freedom struggle. According to him, according to a British intelligence report available in the National Archives, the civil disobedience movement in Vidarbha was almost dead. It was Hedgewar’s participation that revived the movement in the region.

Hedgewar had made it clear that there cannot be two platforms, two flags and two leaders against the British imperialist forces. People should forget their differences and unite against the British and form a front. Hedgewar mobilized people from Nagpur to Pusad, explaining the importance of civil disobedience movement. According to Sinha, the forest was a major source of revenue for the British. Hedgewar disobeyed the law of the jungle and for this he was sentenced to nine months in jail.

According to Sinha, war councils were formed in each region to look after the preparation and program of various activities related to the Civil Disobedience Movement. Hedgewar’s Pusad march was also scheduled by the War Council. According to Sinha, differences between Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s associates in Vidarbha were documented in British intelligence reports. The movement in the region was weak and Hedgewar’s participation revived the movement. Hedgewar had stressed that public sentiment, support and appeal were important to fight and overthrow the imperialist forces. Rakesh Sinha came to Yavatmal in September 2019 and visited the site of Satyagraha.