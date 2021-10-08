Where is Ashish Mishra: Ashish Mishra News: Lakhimpur Kheri accused Ashish Mishra did not appear before the police: Nepal or Lakhimpur Kheri … Where is Ashish Mishra absconding? He did not appear before the police

Highlights Ashish Mishra, accused in the Kheri case, did not appear before the police on Friday for questioning.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, was issued a notice by the police a day earlier.

Ashish Mishra has been called to Lakhimpur Kheri police line on October 8 at 10 am.

Lakhimpur Kheri

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, did not appear before the police on Friday for questioning. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Tenny, was issued a notice by the police a day earlier. The notice was pasted at the gate of the minister’s residence stating that he had been called to the Lakhimpur Kheri police line on October 8 at 10 am. It is said that Ashish Mishra was present at a relative’s place in Khuri.

“They are currently here, and will co-operate in the investigation,” said Abhijat Mishra, a relative of Ashish Mishra. Meanwhile, some news outlets are saying that Ashish Mishra has fled to Nepal. SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that if this was true, then the Indian government should intervene.

Asked to come at 10 o’clock

Lakhimpur Kheri police had posted the notice at the residence of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. His son and accused Ashish Mishra were ordered to be present at the Crime Branch office at 10 am on Friday. He must appear at 10 a.m. Friday and present evidence related to the incident, the notice said.

The allegations are against Ashish Mishra

He is currently stationed at the Crime Branch office. There is peace even outside Ashish Mishra’s house. He is not present at home. The FIR registered against Ashish Mishra alleges that Ashish Mishra had opened fire on the farmers and was also present in the car which was crushing the farmers.

The lawsuit against Ashish in these clauses

Jagjit Singh, a resident of Bahraich district, had filed a case against Ashish Mishra. IPC Sections 147, 148, 149 (relating to riots), 279 (reckless driving), 338 (endangering the life of any person), 304-A (death due to negligence), against Ashish Mishra. 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).